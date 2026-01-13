Joe Mazzulla had thoughts after the Celtics' last-second loss to the Pacers. (0:44)

Joe Mazzulla didn't mince words after the Boston Celtics' last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

In fact, he used only two of them. On repeat.

Mazzulla was asked six questions after the 98-96 defeat in Indianapolis, and to each one, his answer was the same: "Illegal screen."

Question: Take us through the last couple of possessions?

Mazzulla: Illegal screen.

Question: What'd you say?

Mazzulla: Illegal screen.

Question: Illegal screen?

Mazzulla: Illegal screen.

Question: What fell apart to get you guys behind?

Mazzulla: Illegal screen.

Question: What do you want people to know about that?

Mazzulla: Illegal screen.

Question: Is there anything else you would like to say?

Mazzulla: Illegal screen.

Mazzulla's likely point of contention came in the closing seconds, when Pacers star Pascal Siakam set a screen at the top of the 3-point arc, causing Boston's Derrick White to lose his balance.

Siakam got the ball back from Andrew Nembhard, pump-faked and stepped inside the foul line for the high-arcing leaner that banked through with 6.1 seconds to give Indiana a victory.

The Celtics have had recent issues with officiating.

Earlier Monday, star Jaylen Brown was fined $35,000 by the NBA after he criticized the officiating following the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.