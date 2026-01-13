Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- After a historically inept performance by their 3-point defense in a 124-112 loss to the hapless Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers blamed their own shoddy shooting as the reason for the defeat.

"I think we played solid defense," LeBron James said after the game. "S---, I mean, they made a bunch of 3s. We didn't make many. ... Tonight was just one of those cases where you didn't make shots."

The Kings shot 17-for-26 on 3-pointers, with their 65.4% accounting for the worst rate allowed in a game in Lakers history when defending at least 25 3-point attempts, according to ESPN Insights.

DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 32 points on 14-for-19 shooting, but all of his makes were 2-point field goals. Former Lakers guards Malik Monk (26 points, 7-for-9 from 3) and Russell Westbrook (22 points, 4-for-8 from 3) did the most damage from deep.

Meanwhile, the Lakers shot just 8-for-36 from 3 -- a number that looked even worse before Bronny James went 2-for-2 from beyond the arc in the final two minutes with the game already out of reach.

"Had 50 potential assists tonight, we converted on 21 of those," Lakers coach JJ Redick said, referring to the team's internal analytics. "This has been the theme. It has been the theme. So, we just got to keep shooting, I guess."

It was the Lakers' third straight loss and seventh in their past 11 games, dropping them to 23-14 -- fifth in the Western Conference.

Before the game, Redick was asked what he had to do to motivate L.A. against a Sacramento team that came into the night with a 9-30 record -- 14th in the West.

"We don't look at any game as a walkover," Redick said.

Some pregame signs indicated otherwise.

L.A. had the NFL playoff game between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers playing on the TV in the locker room, rather than clips from the Lakers-Kings most recent matchup Dec. 28.

And more than half of the 13 players in uniform were not on the court for the national anthem and pregame lineup introductions, leaving the bench players who were out there to mimic as if they were the starters being announced.

One of those players, Rui Hachimura, was off the injury report after sitting out the past six games because of a right calf issue but did not play against the Kings.

Redick explained that he decided to save the 27-year-old forward for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after he was informed Monday morning that Hachimura would be available for only one leg of L.A.'s back-to-back.

"[And] he was on a severe minutes restriction so it made sense to play him tomorrow," Redick said. "We had already put in the injury report."

But the 41-year-old James and Luka Doncic both playing showed a certain level of intent by the Lakers.

They combined to score L.A.'s first eight points, causing Sacramento to call timeout after the Lakers went up 8-2 in the first 2:09 of the first quarter.

It just turned from there, with the Lakers shooting 2-for-11 from 3 in the opening quarter and losing the lead heading into the second.

Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a made 3-pointer by the Kings in the third quarter Monday. "I mean, they made a bunch of 3s," James said of Sacramento, who shot 17-for-26 from deep. "We didn't make many." Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images

James finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, but shot 0-for-5 from 3.

Doncic scored 40 points through three quarters and finished with 42 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

It was the seventh time he topped the 40-point plateau this season, and it came while playing through discomfort in his groin area that required treatment during the game.

"I was really uncertain [about playing]," Doncic said. "Before the game I felt like warming up, I felt something. So we were just trying to get warm and get going."

Both James and Doncic said their availability for the Hawks game won't be determined until they see how they feel when they wake up and get moving Tuesday.

L.A.'s struggles coincide with not only Hachimura's absence, but Austin Reaves' All-Star-level season being derailed by a left calf injury. Reaves has been sidelined the past two weeks and is expected to sit out at least another two weeks before he returns.

"Obviously we're dealing with a lot of injuries right now," James said. "Not only guys that are not in uniform, but even guys that are in uniform. So, we're just trying to weather the storm."

Added Doncic: "I have confidence in this team for sure. So, just got to keep working and getting better at it.