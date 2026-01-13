Open Extended Reactions

A pair of Western Conference matchups -- along with a twin-bill mini-series featuring the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers against the Philadelphia 76ers -- will be the set of NBA action showcased on Disney+ in the Philippines.

Here's why you don't want to miss each game this week.

Which team gains momentum in the Eastern Conference race? (Jan. 15, 8 a.m. PHT; Jan. 17, 8 a.m. PHT: Cavaliers vs. 76ers)

In a wide-open Eastern Conference, every win carries added weight, especially for teams hovering in the middle of the pack.

That's what makes this two-game set between the Cavaliers and 76ers compelling: both believe they belong in the conference's upper tier, and both need momentum to prove it.

Cleveland enters the matchup riding another elite scoring season from Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 29.8 points on an outstanding 62.6 TS%. The lingering question, however, is who can consistently lighten the load beside him.

Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen remain solid contributors, but none has clearly taken the leap to become Mitchell's reliable co-star. Mobley, in particular, has yet to make the offensive jump many expected, while Cleveland's bench production ranks among the league's weakest -- an issue that could be magnified come playoff time.

Philadelphia faces a similar depth concern, but the difference lies in their star power.

Tyrese Maxey is enjoying the best season of his career, posting 30.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 61.2 TS%, while Joel Embiid continues to flash dominance with 23.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists when healthy.

When the two are clicking alongside impressive rookie VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers' offense can overwhelm even disciplined defenses.

With Cleveland eyeing a deeper playoff push and Philadelphia looking to stabilize its season and climb back into postseason position, these back-to-back games serve as a midseason measuring stick. Two games, similar questions, and plenty on the line -- exactly the kind of matchup that can shift the balance in the Eastern Conference race.

Can the Mavericks continue its dominance over Nuggets with the absence of star bigs? (Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Mavericks vs. Nuggets)

The first two meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets have gone the former's way, but this latest showdown adds a new layer of intrigue.

Both teams are navigating life without their main stars in Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokić -- forcing each side to lean on other sources of offense.

For Dallas, the emergence of rookie Cooper Flagg has been a major storyline. After a difficult first month in the league, the 2025 No. 1 draft pick has found his rhythm, averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

In what has otherwise been a challenging season marked by Davis' expected months of absence due to ligament damage in his left hand and Kyrie Irving's continued recovery from a torn ACL -- Flagg's steady rise has become a rare bright spot and a glimpse into the franchise's future amid a crowded Western Conference race.

Meanwhile, Denver has stayed afloat behind its championship-tested core.

With Jokić sidelined, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have shouldered the load, keeping the Nuggets firmly in the top four of the West.

Murray last took the floor in a statement 114-110 win over the Boston Celtics, where he delivered a superb double-double of 22 points and 17 assists.

Gordon followed that up in his return to action after missing 19 games by powering Denver past the Milwaukee Bucks with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, reinforcing the Nuggets' ability to compete even without their MVP centerpiece with a better squad around him this year.

Whether it's Flagg continuing his ascent or Denver's core proving its resilience, this game offers a compelling look at which team is better equipped to survive adversity -- and possibly gain an edge when the Western Conference tightens even further.

Will the Rockets get out of their funk? (Jan. 17, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Timberwolves vs Rockets)

To open the season, the Houston Rockets looked like a team with the right mix to stay competitive, even after losing starting point guard Fred VanVleet to injury.

Their depth, defensive activity, and offensive versatility suggested they could be tagged as a contender. But as the calendar flipped to 2026, those early positives began to fade.

The Rockets struggled to regain rhythm, and in a tightly packed Western Conference, even a brief slump quickly translated into lost ground in the standings.

Houston appeared ready to turn the page with a New Year's win over the Brooklyn Nets, only for another setback to derail their momentum. Alperen Şengün's injury proved costly, as the Rockets dropped three of their next four games without their offensive hub in the middle.

During that stretch, their struggles were glaring: Houston posted the fifth-worst offensive rating in the league at just 107.4 points per 100 possessions, often stalling in half-court sets and settling for difficult shots late in the clock. Even Şengün's return failed to provide immediate relief, as the Rockets followed it up with a disappointing loss to a struggling Sacramento Kings side.

Amid the turbulence, Houston continues to lean on a dependable offensive anchor in Kevin Durant.

At 37 years old, Durant remains one of the league's most reliable scorers, averaging 26.1 points per game on elite efficiency with shooting splits of 52.4/40.2/89.4.

Even during the team's recent skid, he elevated his production to around 30 points per outing, with more chances to continue going up in the scoring list -- recently leapfrogging Wilt Chamberlain for 7th all-time highest.

This is where the surging Minnesota Timberwolves come into the picture, making this matchup especially compelling.

Riding strong form behind their physical defense and growing offensive cohesion, the Wolves present a stern test for a Rockets team searching for answers.

Can Houston rediscover its identity against one of the West's hottest teams, or will Minnesota's momentum further expose their vulnerabilities?