Joe Mazzulla had thoughts after the Celtics' last-second loss to the Pacers. (0:44)

The NBA sided with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Tuesday, saying in its Last Two Minutes Report that Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam did indeed set an illegal screen ahead of his game-winning shot against Boston the previous night.

Mazzulla didn't mince words about the play after the loss, answering all six questions he was asked postgame with the same two words: "illegal screen."

Siakam set the screen at the top of the 3-point arc, causing Boston's Derrick White to lose his balance. The star center then got the ball back from Andrew Nembhard, pump-faked and stepped inside the foul line for the high-arcing leaner that banked through with 6.1 seconds to give Indiana the 98-96 victory.

In its Last Two Minutes Report, the league deemed it an incorrect non-call on Siakam.

"Siakam is late to establish a screening position in White's path and does not give him the time or distance to change direction and avoid the contact during the pick," it said.

It was the latest point of contention with the officiating for Boston.

Star Jaylen Brown criticized refs following the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, when the Celtics shot four free throws. The NBA fined Brown $35,000 on Monday.