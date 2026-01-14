Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic traveled across the Atlantic Ocean this week for a two-game regular-season slate.

On Thursday, they'll face off in Berlin for the first NBA regular-season game in Germany. Then, the Magic and Grizzlies will travel to London for a matchup on Sunday.

The Berlin game will be a special event for Magic players Tristan da Silva and Franz and Moritz Wagner, who will all be playing in their home country.

"To have the Orlando Magic and the NBA play a regular-season game in our hometown of Berlin means everything to us. Growing up here, we dreamed of moments like this," the Wagner brothers said in a statement. "It's a huge honor to represent Berlin and Germany and show how much the city and country love basketball. We hope we can inspire kids the way we were inspired watching games from afar."

Along the way, each team has made the most of its travels. Here are the top scenes from the trip.

Wagner brothers link up with Dirk

It can't be an NBA trip to Germany without the presence of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. The legendary Dallas Mavericks forward yelled, "Welcome back" to Franz and Moritz Wagner as the trio met in Berlin.

Grizzlies, Magic arrive in Berlin

Franz Wagner said it was "surreal" to be back home as the Magic settled into their Berlin hotel, while teammate Paolo Banchero said he was ready for "a good trip." Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. said it was a long flight, which came after a victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Da Silva battling jet lag

The time difference after long travel is bound to impact one's circadian rhythm. But da Silva demonstrated a way to fight it by undergoing light therapy.

Berlin history, courtesy of Franz Wagner

Berlin is full of historical monuments, including the Brandenburg Gate, which became a symbol of German unity after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Wagner explained the importance as the Magic posed in front of the gate.

Grizzlies receive special gifts

From bucket hats to beanies, there were souvenirs aplenty for the Grizzlies. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got creative, opting to put a pin on his white hat, while Jackson took an "I heart Berlin" T-shirt.