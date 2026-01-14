Shams Charania explains what the market could be for Ja Morant and what the Grizzlies would want in return. (1:15)

Ja Morant offered short responses to questions surrounding his future with the Memphis Grizzlies, telling reporters of the possible trade talks that he has to "live with it."

Morant joined the Grizzlies for their European trip and said Wednesday that he will "hopefully" play in games against the Orlando Magic in Berlin and London this week, which would be his first game action since Jan. 2.

During practice Wednesday, Morant was seen in an animated exchange with teammate Vince Williams Jr.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania last week that the Grizzlies are entertaining offers for Morant for the first time in his tenure with the team. Multiple teams are pursuing Morant in trade talks, and rival executives believe the Grizzlies would prioritize draft picks and young players in return, sources said.

Morant has missed five straight games due to a right calf contusion. He has played in only 18 games this season because of injuries and a one-game suspension stemming from a postgame exchange with coach Tuomas Iisalo in November.

The 26-year-old Morant is under contract with the Grizzlies through the 2027-28 season. He is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $178 million extension this summer.