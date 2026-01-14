Stephen Curry drills a 3-pointer while facing the Warriors' bench to move Steph and Dell Curry ahead of the father-son duo of Joe and Kobe Bryant in NBA career points. (0:34)

The Charlotte Hornets are retiring Dell Curry's No. 30 jersey in the home arena rafters March 19 against the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN.

Curry, the 1994 Sixth Man of the Year for Charlotte, ranks second in career points scored (9,839) in Hornets history. Curry spent 10 of his 16 NBA seasons in Charlotte (1988-98) and currently serves as a Hornets team ambassador as well as television analyst.

He is the father of Golden State Warriors guards Stephen and Seth Curry. Now in his 17th season as the team's TV analyst, Dell Curry has spent 27 total years with the Hornets.

Hornets owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin made the decision to retire Curry's No. 30 to continue the organization's connectivity with its history and past legends. Since purchasing the Hornets from Michael Jordan in 2023, Schnall and Plotkin have hired new leadership in president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson, head coach Charles Lee and president of business operations Shelly Cayette-Weston.

Schnall and Plotkin have also led the development of a new state-of-the-art practice facility, Novant Health Performance Center, that is expected to open in spring 2027.

Curry is joining Bobby Phills (No. 13) as the only two players to have their jerseys retired for the Hornets.