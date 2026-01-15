Tyrese Maxey breaks away for a jam as Darius Garland goes down with injury. (0:24)

PHILADELPHIA -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland exited Wednesday night's 133-107 win against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a right foot injury and did not return.

Midway through the third quarter, Garland had the ball stolen from him and remained down for an extended period, before eventually being helped to his feet and slowly limping to the bench.

He remained on the bench for a while but did not check back into the game, then slowly walked to the locker room with a towel draped over his head.

The team ruled him out a short time later.

Garland has been dealing with turf toe on his left foot dating to last season, and it was a problem down the stretch and through Cleveland's playoff run. He had surgery on the foot and it delayed his start to the 2025-26 season.

Garland, a two-time All-Star who will turn 26 later this month, entered Wednesday averaging 17.9 points and 6.9 assists in 25 games this season. He had 20 points and seven assists in 23 minutes before exiting Wednesday.

In addition to Garland, the Cavaliers saw Sam Merrill leave in the first half because of a right hand injury. Merrill sat out a month with another right hand injury earlier this season.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said both Garland and Merrill are doubtful to suit up when the teams play again Friday in Philadelphia.

For the 76ers, starting power forward Dominick Barlow exited after taking an extremely hard foul in the third quarter and landing flat on his back.

He was helped to the locker room with assistance from his teammates, and was ruled out a short time later with a back bruise.