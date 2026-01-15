Jalen Brunson rolls his ankle and exits the game as Precious Achiuwa comes up with a steal and bucket for Sacramento. (0:16)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle in the first quarter and did not return Wednesday night in a 112-101 loss at Sacramento.

Brunson limped off the court at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter after an awkward step on a pass a minute earlier. He was initially deemed questionable to return but was ruled out at halftime.

The Knicks did not have an update on Brunson's injury after the loss.

Brunson, who finished with four points in five minutes, left without speaking to reporters, but he did not have a noticeable limp and was not wearing a walking boot as he exited the tunnel to the parking garage.

Knicks coach Mike Brown called Wednesday's loss "one of the worst, if not the worst, games we've played the entire year."

"We didn't respond. We didn't respond at all," he said of the Knicks after Brunson left the game.

Brunson sat out two games in mid-November because of a right ankle sprain against the Orlando Magic. Last season, he sat out nearly a full month after spraining his right ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers in March. Brunson also tweaked his foot multiple times during last season's playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks were just beginning to get healthier in the middle of a grueling stretch in which they have played five of their past six games on the road. Josh Hart returned Wednesday after sitting out eight games because of an ankle sprain he suffered on Christmas Day.

The Knicks went 3-5 during Hart's absence but remain in second place in the Eastern Conference at 25-15. They will travel to San Francisco for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

ESPN's Anthony Slater contributed to this report.