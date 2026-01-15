Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (ankle) ruled out vs. Warriors

Jalen Brunson rolls his ankle and exits the game as Precious Achiuwa comes up with a steal and bucket for Sacramento. (0:16)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been ruled out of Thursday night's game at the Golden State Warriors due to a sprained right ankle.

He is listed as day-to-day.

Brunson was injured in the opening minutes of Wednesday's 112-101 loss at the Sacramento Kings. Brunson limped off the court at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter after an awkward step on a pass a minute earlier. He was initially deemed questionable to return but was ruled out at halftime and did not return.

He finished with five points in five minutes.

Brunson sat out two games in mid-November because of a right ankle sprain against the Orlando Magic. Last season, he sat out nearly a full month after spraining his right ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers in March. Brunson also tweaked his foot multiple times during last season's playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals.

The next opportunity for Brunson to play would be Saturday when the Knicks return home to host the Phoenix Suns.