Gonzaga's Braden Huff out 4-8 weeks with left knee injury

Gonzaga forward Braden Huff will miss four to eight weeks because of a left knee injury, a school spokesperson told ESPN on Thursday.

Huff suffered the injury in practice earlier this week. The varied timeline means Huff could return well before the end of the regular season or be out until the NCAA tournament.

A 6-foot-10 junior, Huff has been a breakout star for Gonzaga this season, averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting better than 66% from the field. He has hit the 20-point mark on eight occasions, including a five-game stretch in December in which he averaged 24.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. The highlight of that stretch was a 37-point performance against Campbell.

Huff is tied with Graham Ike as Gonzaga's leading scorer and is second in rebounding.

With Huff out, Mark Few could opt for a smaller lineup and start Tyon Grant-Foster in the frontcourt alongside Ike or give seldom-used 7-footer Ismaila Diagne more minutes off the bench.

No. 9 Gonzaga (17-1, 5-0 WCC) plays at Washington State on Thursday.