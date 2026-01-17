Grizzlies coach optimistic Ja Morant will play in London game

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- There's a "good chance" that Memphis guard Ja Morant will return from a calf injury to play against the Orlando Magic in London, Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said Saturday.

The two-time All-Star missed the first of the two-game NBA Europe series when the Magic beat the Grizzlies 118-111 in the NBA's first regular-season game in Germany.

The teams square off Sunday at the O2 Arena in the English capital.

"There's a good chance he plays. He went through the full practice today, and now we've just got to see how his body responds in the morning," Iisalo said. "There's obviously no guarantees and he's got to feel comfortable with how the calf feels."

In Berlin, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was disappointed that Morant couldn't play because the guard "has a tremendous following globally."

Morant, who did not speak to the media Saturday after practice, has been the subject of trade speculation.

He is making about $39.4 million this season and is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract. He is averaging 19 points and 7.6 assists per game this season and 22.4 points and 7.4 assists for his career.

Iisalo was asked about his relationship with Morant.

"We have a very good working relationship, and every day here we both look to get better," he said.