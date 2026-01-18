Thunder's Jalen Williams exits vs. Heat with sore right thigh

MIAMI -- Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams left midway through the second quarter of the Thunder's 122-120 loss in Miami on Saturday night, grabbing at his right hamstring after trying to contort his body for an awkward pass.

After evaluating Williams, the team said he was diagnosed with right thigh soreness, and he was being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Ajay Mitchell took Williams' spot in the lineup to begin the third quarter.

Williams drove into the lane, turned and tried to throw a behind-the-head pass to Chet Holmgren near the basket. Williams immediately started grabbing at the back of his leg, then remained on Oklahoma City's offensive end of the floor as play continued.

The Thunder called timeout eight seconds later, and Williams was briefly tended to by team personnel before he limped off the court and toward the Oklahoma City locker room.

Williams had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 13 minutes before getting hurt. He came into the game averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season. Williams missed the season's first 19 games while recovering from offseason wrist surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.