Ja Morant returns, scores 24 to lift Grizzlies to win in London

LONDON -- Ja Morant had 24 points and 13 assists in his return to the lineup to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 126-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday in the first NBA regular-season game in London since 2019.

Jock Landale added 21 points and eight rebounds and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 17 points as Memphis avenged its 118-111 loss to Orlando in Berlin on Thursday in the first of their European doubleheader.

Orlando trailed by 33 points in the first half before reducing the deficit to 17 on Paolo Banchero's 3-pointer to make it 108-91 with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies closed it out from there.

Anthony Black led the Magic with 19 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds. Banchero finished with 16 on 7-of-20 shooting. He also had nine assists and eight rebounds.

The game at London's O2 Arena was the 10th regular-season game in the English capital. The first one was March 4, 2011.

Europe is set to host two more regular-season games in 2027. The host cities are Paris and Manchester, England. In 2028, Paris and Berlin will host games.