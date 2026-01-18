Cavaliers' Darius Garland out at least a week with toe sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has a Grade 1 sprain of his right big toe and will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days, the team announced Sunday.

Garland exited Wednesday night's 133-107 win against the 76ers in Philadelphia with the injury and underwent further evaluation Saturday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine.

Garland went down midway through the third quarter Wednesday when he had the ball stolen from him. He eventually was helped to his feet and slowly limped to the bench, where he remained for a while before slowly walking to the locker room with a towel draped over his head.

Garland has been dealing with turf toe on his left foot dating to last season, and it was a problem down the stretch and through Cleveland's playoff run. He had surgery on the foot, and it delayed his start to the 2025-26 season.

Garland, a two-time All-Star who will turn 26 this month, entered Wednesday averaging 17.9 points and 6.9 assists in 25 games this season. He had 20 points and seven assists in 23 minutes before exiting Wednesday.

Information from ESPN's Tim Bontemps was used in this report.