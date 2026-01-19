Hawks' Porzingis, Risacher to miss at least another week

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher will both miss at least another week for the Atlanta Hawks while recovering from injuries.

Porzingis sat out his sixth straight game when the Hawks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. He has been dealing with left Achilles tendinitis in another season married by injuries and illness.

Risacher, the top overall pick in the 2024 draft, missed his sixth straight game because of a left knee bone contusion.

Both players will be reevaluated in about a week, the team said.

Porzingis has played just 17 games for the Hawks after being acquired last summer from the Boston Celtics. He is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Risacher is averaging 11.2 points in 36 games.