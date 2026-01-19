NBA to resume having referees wear headsets beginning Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NBA will resume having referees wear headsets with earpieces and microphones Tuesday, with the test scheduled to continue through games of Feb. 12 before the league breaks for All-Star Weekend.

From the start of the season through Dec. 12, referees had the headsets clipped onto their uniforms -- then used them during instant replay reviews and other stoppages, but not actually during live play.

In this phase, referees will wear the earpieces throughout the game, including during live play, and be able to communicate directly with the replay center and each other at all times.

The league told teams on Monday that the first phase enhanced officiating accuracy and improved game flow. The league also is hoping the new headsets -- also used by referees in the NFL, with FIFA, the top soccer leagues in England and Germany, and Major League Soccer as well -- have improved technology, after audio quality and the ability to communicate with other referees without disruption was an issue in some cases during the first phase of the project.

The NBA has been testing the technology since 2022 at various events, including the G League Winter Showcase, NBA Summer League and in NBA preseason games.