Andrew Wiggins receives warm welcome in Golden State return

SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew Wiggins, with that infectious smile that left a lasting mark on Warriors teammates, coaches and fans, stood near the Golden State bench long before tipoff waiting for a moment to catch up with old pal Stephen Curry.

Curry took a quick break from his routine and they chatted and hugged before each got back to work. Wiggins returned to Chase Center with the Miami Heat on Monday night just shy of a year since the Warriors traded him to acquire Jimmy Butler.

"He's the best," Curry said before heading out for his pregame warmup.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr knew it would stir up emotions to see Wiggins again, given how much he meant to the franchise in 5 1/2 seasons that included his contributions to the team's 2022 title.

"Wiggs is just such a great human being and beloved in our locker room. Had so much success here and helped us turn things around from that two-year stretch when we didn't make the playoffs," Kerr said. "He was just a joy to coach every single day. When you get a guy like that on your team and you go through a lot together, both on and off the court, then you make a trade, it's just like that. It's just crazy, this league, how this business operates. You have to just deal with it but it is sad when your relationships like that are all of a sudden - I mean you still have a relationship but you don't see each other."

Heat forward Andrew Wiggins and Warriors guard Stephen Curry greet each other before Monday's game at Chase Center. Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Also Monday, Butler returned to play against his former team after sitting out Saturday's 136-116 win over Charlotte for personal reasons.

Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his first full season with Miami.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could appreciate how meaningful Wiggins' return was for both sides.

"We know it's important to him, he had some great moments here, particularly during that championship run," Spoelstra said. "And he'll be received great, as he should, here in this building. We're just grateful that we have him. He's been doing so much for us on both ends of the court. I think as a complete game and all the responsibilities, you can make a case that this is the best that he's played in his career, because of all those responsibilities he has for us."