Jimmy Butler leaves Warriors' win vs. Heat with knee injury

Jimmy Butler goes down with a knee injury and is helped off the court by his teammates. (0:46)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors wing Jimmy Butler left Monday night's 135-112 win over the Miami Heat after landing awkwardly and grabbing his right knee in pain.

Butler's injury came at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter. He leaped to grab an entry pass in the middle of the paint and collided with Heat guard Davion Mitchell, and his right knee appeared to twist on the landing, sending him sprawling to the court in agony.

Butler remained down for a couple of minutes as his teammates surrounded him in a stunned Chase Center. Butler was eventually pulled to his feet and slowly helped to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right leg.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy followed Butler down the tunnel. The team ruled him out several minutes later. Butler suffered a meniscus tear in 2018 and an MCL sprain in 2024 on the same knee.

The injury comes at a particularly demoralizing time for the surging Warriors. They have won 12 of their past 16 games, beginning a climb back up the standings, due in part to Butler's recent performance.

Butler entered Monday averaging 21.3 points on 53% shooting in January. He had 17 points in 21 minutes against his former team before the injury.