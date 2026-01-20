Tyrese Maxey to get first signature shoe with New Balance

Open Extended Reactions

Tyrese Maxey is getting a signature shoe.

On Tuesday, both Maxey and New Balance told ESPN's Shams Charania that the two sides are in agreement on a new deal which includes a signature shoe line. The new kicks are expected to debut later in 2026.

This is the first signature shoe for the Philadelphia 76ers guard. He joins Kawhi Leonard, Cameron Brink and Jamal Murray as other hoops stars who've signed with New Balance.

This is the latest good news this week for Maxey, who was named to his second All-Star team and first as a starter on Monday. He's currently third in the league in points per game, averaging 30.2.