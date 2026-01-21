NBA Power Rankings: Biggest questions for all 30 teams halfway through the season

Stephen A. Smith says he is "devastated" for Jimmy Butler after his season-ending injury and believes it will lead to a first-round playoff exit for the Warriors. (1:40)

We're two weeks out from the NBA trade deadline and midway through the 2025-26 NBA season, as tensions are high on which star player will be on the move next.

The Detroit Pistons stand firmly at the top of the East, stretching their lead over the Boston Celtics to 5.5 games after an exhilarating (and potential Eastern Conference finals matchup) on Monday.

In the West, the LA Clippers appear to be on the rise, recently riding a six-game win streak behind a Kawhi Leonard and James Harden surge. It's a wave they're hoping to ride as the battle for the top six teams in the conference is starting to heat up.

As teams around the league are preparing for the second half of an already exciting season, our NBA insiders checked in on the biggest questions surrounding each franchise as they start turning their attention to April.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong.

2025-26 record: 36-8

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ MIL (Jan. 21), vs. IND (Jan. 23), vs. TOR (Jan. 25), vs. NO (Jan. 27)

Does Jalen Williams get his season on track?

Bad news for the best team in the league this week: Williams strained his hamstring and will sit out at least two weeks and possibly longer, according to the team. It has been a difficult season for Oklahoma City's co-star. His wrist rehab required a second procedure; he acknowledged the challenges he faced rediscovering his game upon return, and now he's staring at another lengthy absence. Without him, the Thunder will continue to rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sturdy depth, and the continued rise of Chet Holmgren, who appears destined to be the second obvious All-Star for the Thunder. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 31-10

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ NO (Jan. 21), vs. HOU (Jan. 23), vs. SAC (Jan. 25), @ DEN (Jan. 27)

Just how good can their defense get?

Those who don't believe in the Pistons as true contenders have been waiting for shooting and shot-creation deficiencies to doom the East leaders. Thanks to a hellacious defense, Detroit's place among the elite remains safe. That has been especially true this month, as the team has given up a league-low 99.5 points per 100 possessions -- eight points better than second-place Oklahoma City. And in fourth quarters this month, that number drops to 91.8. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 30-14

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ UTAH (Jan. 22), vs. NO (Jan. 25)

Can San Antonio maintain its momentum?

The Spurs appear to be up to the task. In the locker room after San Antonio secured its third consecutive win Monday, in the third straight game that Victor Wembanyama drained at least four 3-pointers, second-year guard Stephon Castle discussed how beneficial the All-Star break would be for a young team still learning how to handle success. Besides the physical rigors of the first half of the season, with several players sitting out extended time because of injuries, the Spurs have successfully overcome the mental dynamic of being a team with a target on its back. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 29-15

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ WAS (Jan. 22), @ MIL (Jan. 23), @ MEM (Jan. 25), vs. DET (Jan. 27)

What is Peyton Watson's future in Denver?

Watson's recent breakout presents key short- and long-term questions for the Nuggets. He has averaged an efficient 21.9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game to help the Nuggets go 7-4 since Nikola Jokic went down, using an increased role to display off-the-dribble creation ability. How can the Nuggets utilize that once the three-time MVP returns? And how can the Nuggets afford to keep Watson as the potential contract value rises for the pending restricted free agent? Rival teams anticipate the Nuggets could look to trade Cameron Johnson or Christian Braun this summer if Denver deems re-signing the 23-year-old Watson a priority. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 26-16

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. IND (Jan. 21), @ BKN (Jan. 23), @ CHI (Jan. 24), vs. POR (Jan. 26)

Can the Celtics rely on Jayson Tatum to return?

After Tatum's public workout in Detroit on Monday, the question for Boston isn't whether Tatum plans to return, but how good he will look when he does. Boston's push to second in the East and a 50-win pace at the halfway mark of the season is proof that the Celtics will believe they can make it back to the Finals this season, even with Tatum sitting out most of the season. But if he can return at even 75% of his usual caliber this season, Boston probably would enter the postseason as the East's favorites to make it to June. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 27-17

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. CHI (Jan. 22), vs. GS (Jan. 24), vs. GS (Jan. 26)

Can Minnesota add some guard help between now and Feb. 5?

This question will continue to hang over the Timberwolves until either the trade deadline passes or they add much-needed guard help. Rob Dillingham, to this point, hasn't worked out, and Mike Conley isn't a long-term solution. Tim Connelly, Timberwolves president of basketball operations, is known for making big swings, and it's fair to expect him to pursue another over the next few weeks -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 26-15

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ PHI (Jan. 22), @ DET (Jan. 23), vs. MEM (Jan. 26)

Can the supporting cast around Kevin Durant gain consistency?

Coach Ime Udoka remains confident in the Rockets' bullying style of play without a bona fide facilitator running the show. Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL in September, wants to return at some point this season. Until any potential comeback, young players such as Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason need to continue to make strides alongside Jabari Smith Jr. in Houston's point guard-by-committee approach. Durant and Alperen Sengun will continue to draw extra attention, but the supporting cast needs to consistently make opponents pay. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 25-18

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. BKN (Jan. 21), @ PHI (Jan. 24), vs. SAC (Jan. 27)

Is the recent slide a blip or a sign of things to come?

There's nowhere to hide now; the Knicks are nearing crisis, as being booed at Madison Square Garden against a depleted Mavs team might be a low point. Since owner James Dolan's proclamation that the Knicks "absolutely have to" reach the Finals, New York is 2-6. Since winning the NBA Cup title in Las Vegas, the defense has given up 119.6 points per 100 possessions, second worst in the league to the Jazz during that span. But it is important enough to note that the Knicks are just two games off their pace from last season (25-18 this season compared to 27-16 through 43 games in 2024-25). -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 27-17

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ ATL (Jan. 23), vs. MIA (Jan. 25), vs. BKN (Jan. 27)

How will Jalen Green be integrated into their success?

After making his return Tuesday, his first game action since early November because of a right hamstring issue, the Suns' rotation will now shift to fit Green into the rotation. Adding a 23-year-old dynamic scorer is undoubtedly a good problem to have for first-year head coach Jordan Ott; shuffling things on the fly, however, is always a challenge, and Phoenix has had a good thing going so far this season and is riding a three-game win-streak. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 26-16

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ LAC (Jan. 22), @ DAL (Jan. 24), @ CHI (Jan. 26)

Will they be able to significantly upgrade around the trade deadline?

With about $40 million in expiring contracts between Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, and either their 2031 or 2032 first-round draft pick to package in trade scenarios, can L.A. find some sorely needed two-way wing help? Yes, Austin Reaves' eventual return will provide a boost, but this roster needs more to resemble a true contender. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 25-20

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ DAL (Jan. 22), @ MIN (Jan. 24), @ MIN (Jan. 26)

How does the Jimmy Butler III injury impact them?

Every level of the organization was reeling in the aftermath of Butler's ACL tear, only beginning to come to grips with the seismic short- and long-term ramifications. The timing of it provides an opportunity. The front office has two weeks to assess the best path forward before the trade deadline. Should the team get more or less aggressive? Which picks should or shouldn't be on the table? Does this change the Jonathan Kuminga calculus? There are several options available, but -- considering Butler's outsized importance -- it's hard to envision any that lead them back to even fringe contention. This was a franchise-altering injury. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 24-20

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ CHA (Jan. 21), vs. SAC (Jan. 23), @ ORL (Jan. 24), vs. ORL (Jan. 26)

Can the Cavs reestablish themselves as East contenders?

Due to inconsistencies and injuries up and down the roster -- Darius Garland is sidelined again with a Grade 1 sprain of his right big toe, an issue that has plagued him since last season -- the East's preseason co-favorite has struggled to break free from the play-in picture. The Cavs, who have played better in recent weeks, hope to get right during the second half of the season and enter the playoffs looking more like the contender they expected to be. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 26-19

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ SAC (Jan. 21), @ POR (Jan. 23), @ OKC (Jan. 25)

Can the offense perk up to league-average efficiency?

Toronto ranks second in the East and fifth overall in defensive rating. But despite many highly paid perimeter players, the offense hasn't kept pace: On that end, the Raptors rank 9th in the East and 19th overall, and every team below them has a losing record. Typical championship contenders must be at least league average on both ends of the court, so Toronto needs to show meaningful offensive improvement -- or make a significant deadline trade -- to enter the true contender conversation. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 23-19

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. HOU (Jan. 22), vs. NYK (Jan. 24), @ CHA (Jan. 26), vs. MIL (Jan. 27)

What direction will the 76ers go in at the deadline?

Philadelphia has had a very encouraging first half of the season, settling into the middle of the muddled East playoff picture while continuing to get Paul George and Joel Embiid up to speed, and getting dynamic play from All-Star starter Tyrese Maxey and star rookie VJ Edgecombe. But will the 76ers look to improve the team, or to potentially duck the luxury tax? -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 23-19

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. CHA (Jan. 22), vs. CLE (Jan. 24), @ CLE (Jan. 26)

Can Orlando stay consistent with a healthy team?

A projected top-4 team in the East before the season, the Magic have not won more than four consecutive games this season and are only four games above .500. The good news is that the Magic are beginning to get healthy with the return of Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner. The bad news is that the lineup of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. has started only 11 games, going 5-6 in that span. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 23-21

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ POR (Jan. 22), @ UTAH (Jan. 24), @ PHX (Jan. 25)

Can the Heat find enough consistency to climb the East standings?

Before losing to Golden State on Monday, the Heat had their best win of the season against Oklahoma City at home. A positive of late has been Bam Adebayo's offense. In his past four games entering Tuesday night, Adebayo was averaging 21.3 points with 46.4% shooting from 3. Tyler Herro's health will be worth monitoring in the second half of the season. After a career-high 77 games and an All-Star breakthrough last season, Herro has played 11 of 44 games this season because of injuries to his left ankle, right toe, and, most recently, his ribs. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 22-22

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. MIA (Jan. 22), vs. TOR (Jan. 23), @ BOS (Jan. 26), @ WAS (Jan. 27)

Will the Trail Blazers make the playoffs for the first time since 2021?

For the first time since falling out of the 2023 play-in race, the Blazers hit midseason thinking about the postseason. They successfully navigated a four-game absence from star Deni Avdija, splitting those games before winning in his return to the lineup Sunday. That got Portland to .500 for the first time since Nov. 14. With Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday also back, the Blazers are healthier than they've been since starting the season 5-3. Now they'll look to secure a play-in spot with an eye toward the postseason. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 19-24

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. LAL (Jan. 22), vs. BKN (Jan. 25), @ UTAH (Jan. 27)

How long can they sustain this run?

After losing 21 of their first 27 games, the Clippers' turnaround has been remarkable in winning 13 out of 16. Their surge has landed them in the play-in tournament conversation, but can they elevate even higher in the second half? If Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic can get healthy, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will have more options down the stretch, with Kobe Sanders, Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller showing growth in the meantime. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 18-23

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: vs. ATL (Jan. 21), vs. NO (Jan. 23), vs. DEN (Jan. 25), @ HOU (Jan. 26)

Will Ja Morant finish the season in Memphis?

After Sunday's game against Orlando -- the type of explosive performance that has made Morant one of the NBA's most popular players -- the star guard expressed a desire to remain in Memphis. That probably won't stop the brass from surveying a potential trade, but given the Grizzlies' collection of talent that includes Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, this team could make a serious push for a play-in spot if Morant is committed to the cause and stays healthy. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 21-22

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ MIN (Jan. 22), vs. BOS (Jan. 24), vs. LAL (Jan. 26)

Will the Bulls find a direction?

Chicago seems stuck in a time loop. At the midway point of the season, its record was 19-22. Its record at the midway point last season was 18-23. The year before, it was 19-22. How about the year before that? It was 19-22. The Bulls are again positioned for the No. 9 seed in the East and a fourth straight play-in tournament. Will anything about the rest of this season give fans hope for a different future? -- Collier

2025-26 record: 20-25

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ MEM (Jan. 21), vs. PHX (Jan. 23), vs. IND (Jan. 26)

Can the Hawks generate enough offense to stay competitive?

A 5-10 record in their past 15 games -- including a four-game losing streak since Jan. 13 -- has Atlanta clinging to the final playoff spot in the East. Besides health, the big question moving forward is whether the Hawks have enough offense. Atlanta has ranked 29th in offensive efficiency since Dec. 22. Atlanta ranks 16th in 3-point percentage, despite ranking third in attempts. The Hawks also rank third worst in free throw attempts. Jalen Johnson, a breakout star this season who is averaging 23 points, is averaging 16.3 points -- fourth best on the team -- during this four-game skid. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 16-27

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. CLE (Jan. 21), @ ORL (Jan. 22), vs. WAS (Jan. 24), vs. PHI (Jan. 26)

How do the Hornets accelerate their rebuild?

On track to win the franchise's most games since 2021-22, the Hornets will spend the second half evaluating a run at the postseason ... in 2027. It's clear Charlotte has one building block in place in Rookie of the Year contender Kon Knueppel. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball's recent resurgence offers hope he can stick around long term. The Hornets must figure out how the rest of the players fit and where veteran talent could help accelerate the timetable, as we've seen with Detroit and Houston in recent seasons. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 18-24

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. OKC (Jan. 21), vs. DEN (Jan. 23), vs. DAL (Jan. 25), @ PHI (Jan. 27)

How can the Bucks salvage this season?

The Bucks are coming off a huge victory against the Hawks on Monday, a win that brings them to within striking distance of the No.10 seed and at least a spot in the East play-in tournament. But just sneaking in has not been the goal for the Bucks or superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Can the Bucks pull off a big trade at the deadline to build around Giannis and change their fortunes, or will they be able to put together a winning streak that can catapult the team up the standings? -- Collier

2025-26 record: 18-26

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. GS (Jan. 22), vs. LAL (Jan. 24), @ MIL (Jan. 25)

Will Anthony Davis return to the Mavs' lineup?

The team announced that Davis would be sidelined six weeks because of ligament damage in his left hand. And while the Mavs' interim co-general managers continue to engage in trade discussions involving Davis, sources said that ownership does not feel pressure to make a deal if Dallas doesn't get offers that it deems as good value. If Davis remains on the roster past the Feb. 5 deadline, expect discussions about whether it's in the franchise's best interest for the star forward to return at all this season. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 15-29

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. SA (Jan. 22), vs. MIA (Jan. 24), vs. LAC (Jan. 27)

When will the Jazz make winning as many games as possible the goal again?

This is the fourth season of Utah's rebuild, and keeping the top-eight-protected pick owed to Oklahoma City -- which turns to dust if not conveyed in this draft -- is clearly the priority. There is optimism in the Jazz organization that a jump to competitiveness will be made this season. The team's brass believes the Jazz have a solid core in place with Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and Walker Kessler, whom Utah intends to keep in restricted free agency. After the addition of another lottery pick, an true attempt to reach the postseason is anticipated next season. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 12-29

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ NYK (Jan. 21), vs. BOS (Jan. 23), @ LAC (Jan. 25), @ PHX (Jan. 27)

Will the Nets trade Michael Porter Jr.?

Brooklyn's win over Chicago last week -- the Nets nearly gave it away in the final quarter after building an 18-point lead -- prevented this current slide from hitting the eight-game mark. Amid a 2-10 stretch, things appear to be quiet on the Porter trade front. The forward, who is having a career-best season, has plenty of interest around the league, but the Nets haven't begun to seriously entertain anything as the deadline approaches. With a five-game road swing coming that takes Brooklyn into February, it will be interesting to see if talks heat up. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 12-32

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. TOR (Jan. 21), @ CLE (Jan. 23), @ DET (Jan. 25), @ NYK (Jan. 27)

Is Domantas Sabonis on the team past the deadline?

After sitting out 27 games because of a meniscus tear, Sabonis quietly returned to the Kings' lineup this past week, easing back in a 20-minute bench role. The pre-deadline timing allows Sabonis to attempt to get a rhythm and prove to the league that he's healthy, while the Kings, league sources said, plan to explore potential deals in the next two weeks. Sabonis is owed $42.3 million this season, $45.4 million next season, and $48.6 million in the final year of his current contract. It's a hefty contract to move, but Sabonis is the type of talent who will intrigue certain midtier teams in search of a shake-up and an interior boost. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 10-35

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. DET (Jan. 21), @ MEM (Jan. 23), @ SA (Jan. 25), @ OKC (Jan. 27)

With the Pelicans headed toward one of the NBA's worst records, where do they shift their focus?

The development of rookie lottery picks Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen will take center stage the rest of the season. Since New Orleans has no lottery incentive to lose games, the Pelicans' veterans around them might not get shut down early. But it's also important for New Orleans to keep Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson healthy while being cautious with the return of guard Dejounte Murray, out since January 2025 because of an ACL tear. That should allow Fears and Queen plenty of opportunities to work on their game. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 10-34

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ BOS (Jan. 21), @ OKC (Jan. 23), @ ATL (Jan. 26)

Will the pingpong balls cooperate at the draft lottery?

In 1996-97, the Spurs fell from a 59-23 record the previous year to 20-62 amid a slate of injuries. But that lost season brought in No. 1 pick Tim Duncan -- and, eventually, five titles -- to San Antonio. Fast-forward three decades, and Indiana's injury-plagued gap year might end up being worth it in the end, if the Pacers land a top prospect in the draft. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 10-32

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. DEN (Jan. 22), @ CHA (Jan. 24), vs. POR (Jan. 27)

How much does Trae Young play?

Despite a recent stretch of decent play, the Wizards are still nearly assured of finishing with a strong lottery position -- and of retaining their top-eight-protected draft pick. ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects Washington to finish with the NBA's worst record. So the team's biggest question, instead, is how much its new star acquisition plays as he works his way back from injury, and whether he can start to jell with his young teammates before the 2026-27 season. -- Kram