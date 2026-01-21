Warriors 'don't envision' trading Butler despite ACL tear

Jimmy Butler goes down with a knee injury and is helped off the court by his teammates. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy told reporters on Tuesday night that he has no plans to move Jimmy Butler's contract prior to the Feb. 6 deadline, despite Butler's torn ACL and the team's desperate need for a roster upgrade to realistically compete in the Western Conference.

"I don't envision that," Dunleavy said. "Now that you've brought it up, I'd say my vision for him is to give us a boost next year the same way he did last year when he arrived."

The Warriors had a lower-profile but relatively similar situation manifest last regular season. Veteran guard De'Anthony Melton tore his ACL in November. In December, Dunleavy traded Melton's contract to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder. In February, he flipped Schroder as part of the package to the Miami Heat to acquire Butler.

On Tuesday night, Butler tore his right ACL on an awkward landing against the Heat. The injury ends his season, and his absence, as Dunleavy admitted, is expected to bleed into next regular season.

Butler is owed $54.1 million this season and $56.8 million next season in the final year of his current deal.

As the Warriors sort through the aftermath of the devastating injury news, there has been a thought that they could use his contract out on the trade market -- presumably attached to draft picks -- as an avenue to upgrade this win-now roster around Stephen Curry. Dunleavy shot that down.

"At his age, to have the year he's had is impressive," Dunleavy said of Butler, who will turn 37 before next season. "I think he's got a style of game that can play for a long time with his skill, his physicality, his mind for the game. So I guess my vision for him is him returning at some point between now and this time next year."

Butler's injury has a direct domino effect on Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors' embattled young wing who has played only 10 minutes in the past month and issued a trade demand to the franchise last week as the DNPs pile up.

"I'm aware of [the trade demand]," Dunleavy said. "In terms of demands, when you make a demand, there needs to be a demand on the market."

Butler's absence could reopen a path to playing time for Kuminga, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr said prior to their Tuesday night game against the Toronto Raptors. Kuminga has been buried in the rotation and disgruntled before, only to return to a high usage role -- most notably during the second round last May against the Minnesota Timberwolves after Curry strained a hamstring.

"I'm disappointed it hasn't worked out better [with Kuminga]," Dunleavy said. "But it is what it is. ...There's still time left here. He's on our roster. I know a trade has been requested, but nothing's imminent and things in this league can change in a heartbeat, as they did last night. So he's got to be ready."

The Warriors are expected to pursue Kuminga trades up until the deadline, but Dunleavy did say he will use the next two weeks to assess where the Warriors stand in the aftermath of the franchise-altering Butler injury.

He said the Warriors could opt to use some of their future first-round picks to search out immediate help, but the threshold for a push-the-chips-in deal is high.

"If we're talking about trading draft picks that will be going out when Steph isn't here, it's going to have to be a player that we think we'll be getting back that is going to be here when those picks are going out," Dunleavy said. "That player's going to have to be pretty impactful. It would take a good amount -- positionally, play style, archetype, all that. I would leave it pretty broad and open.

"But if there's a great player to be had, we've got everything in the war chest that we would be willing to use."