NBA midseason lessons: What we're hearing on all 30 teams

With at least 41 games in the books for every NBA team, let's take stock of what we've learned from the first half of a 2025-26 campaign already full of surprise contenders, historic performances and plenty of twists and turns. (And one trade!)

A pair of young teams -- the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the resurgent Detroit Pistons -- raced out to massive leads in both conferences. Trade sagas surrounding star forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis have dominated headlines for months. Meanwhile, uncertain futures for LeBron James and Chris Paul have put a spotlight on the league's next generation.

There have been many other standout storylines through the first half. And after conversations this week with coaches, executives and scouts around the league, let's examine one thing we've learned from each team.

Stats are updated through Wednesday's games.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Trae Young's defense wasn't the only issue.

Much was made of Young's awkward fit in Atlanta before he was traded to the Wizards last month. But while the team's defense had cratered in the limited minutes Young has played this season, his offensive impact couldn't be denied. With the elite facilitator off the court this season -- he played just 10 games because of right leg injuries -- the Hawks' offense ranked 25th in the NBA.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Neemias Queta might be a starting-caliber center.

When Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet and Al Horford departed via trade or free agency this offseason, a giant hole opened. The Celtics turned to the 26-year-old Queta to fill the gap. He has done so admirably, with Boston 5.4 points per 100 possessions better when he plays, with a defense that would rank second in the league when he's on the court. Queta, who is the first Portuguese-born player in NBA history, has played a significant role in Boston's impressive first half without injured superstar Jayson Tatum. "I think he's a starter," a Western Conference scout told ESPN. "He does everything you want in a center."

Lesson at the halfway mark: Michael Porter Jr. has become an intriguing trade candidate.

After Brooklyn received a first-round pick from Denver in part of the offseason deal to land Porter, the goal for any team in the Nets' position should be to parlay the forward into another pick on the way out. Porter has sustained his efficiency while taking on the No. 1 scoring role for the rebuilding franchise, which should attract plenty of contending teams between now and Feb. 5.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Despite criticism, LaMelo Ball has been a positive contributor.

Few players are more polarizing than Ball, one of the league's most exciting stars but one who has faced questions about how much he contributes to winning basketball. This season has started to provide an answer, as the Hornets are more than six points per 100 possessions better when Ball is on the court, with an offense that would rank third in the league when he plays -- and 27th when he doesn't.

Lesson at the halfway mark: They still need to pick a direction.

The Bulls are on pace to finish under .500 for the fourth straight season. But with large expiring contracts and some intriguing young players, Chicago has options. As the trade deadline approaches, the question remains whether the Bulls will be willing to choose one, or instead continue to wallow in mediocrity. One focus among sources is the future of Chicago's two impending unrestricted free agent guards, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, between now and the trade deadline.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Darius Garland is the key.

Plenty has gone sideways for the Cavaliers, who are nowhere near last season's 64-win pace. The biggest change has involved Garland, both in terms of availability and impact when he does hit the court. Compared to last season, when the guard guided the league's best offense, Cleveland's offense is more than eight points per 100 possessions worse when he plays. With Garland dealing with another toe injury, any chance Cleveland has to recover last year's magic begins with getting its All-Star back on track.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Cooper Flagg is the real deal.

The 19-year-old Flagg struggled when he was thrust into full-time point guard duties throughout the first few weeks of the season. But since Mavericks coach Jason Kidd shifted Flagg back to his natural position on the wing, his numbers have exploded: 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field. Other players putting up those numbers this season: Nikola Jokic, Jalen Johnson and Alperen Sengun.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Peyton Watson is making a contract push.

Amid a ridiculous rash of injuries in Denver, Watson has potentially earned a raise this summer. Since Nikola Jokic injured his knee on Dec. 29, Watson has averaged 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 49.5% overall and 41.5% from 3. Those numbers led one high-ranking league executive to estimate that Watson, a restricted free agent this summer, could fetch a contract near $20 million per season.

Lesson at the halfway mark: It's time to take Detroit seriously.

A long-standing benchmark for true championship contention has been ranking inside the top 10 in offense and defense and inside the top five in net rating. At the halfway mark of this season, Detroit was 11th in offense, second in defense and tied for second in net rating -- a remarkable showing from a young team still growing together. As the trade deadline approaches, it will be fascinating to see whether Detroit bolsters its roster for a title run or remains patient. For now, everything coming from the front office signals the latter.

Lesson at the halfway mark: De'Anthony Melton has had an underrated impact.

Golden State's plans were sent careening in a new and unfortunate direction when Jimmy Butler III suffered a torn ACL on Monday. Butler's injury not only overshadows Golden State's recent improved play, but also Melton's impressive return from his own ACL tear suffered early last season. Melton has nearly doubled his points per game from December to January, shooting 49% from the field and 40.8% from 3 this month. And the Warriors have been a staggering 19 points per 100 possessions better with Melton on the court. "He's been very good. He fits anywhere," an Eastern Conference scout said.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Reed Sheppard is right on schedule.

When Sheppard struggled opening night against the imposing Oklahoma City defense, questions arose about how the second-year guard would fare as a key member of a rotation that lacked a true facilitator in the wake of Fred VanVleet's knee injury. Patience from the Rockets has been rewarded, and Sheppard -- who is averaging 13 points, shooting over 40% from 3 and getting 1.4 steals per game -- is providing high-impact play off the bench, such as when he scored 21 points in Tuesday's comeback win over San Antonio. "People wrote him off way too early," the East scout said. "I think people are starting to respect him more, but people poked too many holes in his game. He can play."

Lesson at the halfway mark: Things are right on schedule.

It's been a gruesome year for the defending East champs, who have the second-worst win percentage in the league. But Tyrese Haliburton's seasonlong absence has given Indiana the chance to add a high-lottery pick to its core. But the Pacers might not wait until June; sources said the Pacers could look to acquire players ahead of the trade deadline to expedite a return to contention next season.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Kawhi Leonard is still a force.

Amid the Clippers' awful start and the ongoing investigation into potential salary cap circumvention, Leonard's fantastic season has largely flown under the radar. The two-time Finals MVP is averaging a career-high 28.2 points and a league-leading 2.2 steals. And since LA's 14-3 run began on Dec. 20, no player has scored more than Leonard's 32.7 points per game.

Lesson at the halfway mark: The defense just isn't good enough.

The Lakers have gone 13-2 in clutch-time games this season. But while that is the best win percentage in the league, that late-game success has also allowed Los Angeles to punch above its weight. Not only are the Lakers being outscored on the season, their defense is 25th in the league, ahead of cellar dwellers in Brooklyn, New Orleans, Sacramento, Washington and Utah. That's simply not good enough to be considered a fringe contender, let alone contending for home court in the playoffs, which is why sources expect the Lakers to focus on perimeter help between now and the trade deadline.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Ja Morant might be on his way out, but he isn't helping.

NBA teams will put up with a lot if players are worth it. Memphis sticking with Morant this long has been a prime example. The fact the Grizzlies are now open to trading him, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this month, suggests the 26-year-old guard no longer has that benefit. Any flickers of Morant's All-NBA game -- his stellar performance Sunday in London and his 40 points against the 76ers among them -- have been exceptions to a season hampered by career-low shooting percentages.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Miami's new-look offense has stalled.

Miami's new free-flowing offense created early season buzz but has since slumped to 20th in the league in efficiency, in line with the team's past three seasons (21st, 21st and 25th). Getting just 11 games from All-Star guard Tyler Herro has been part of the issue, but the Heat's lack of a true floor-raising offensive talent has been obvious. And Miami might be in even worse shape had the franchise not traded for All-Star hopeful Norman Powell and his 23.7 points per game.

Lesson at the halfway mark: No trade will return the Bucks to contender status.

It's easy to view any roster including Giannis Antetokounmpo as a title contender, especially in this season's wide-open East. The results in Milwaukee have shown otherwise. The Bucks, a consistent East powerhouse thanks to Antetokounmpo for nearly a decade, have spent weeks sitting outside of the play-in picture. And although they've been a dismal 3-11 when Antetokounmpo doesn't play, the Bucks are just 15-14 when he does. Given the franchise's lack of trade assets, a fortune-changing move to build around the two-time MVP might not exist. "The Bucks should be tanking this season," an East executive said. "That would let them start off their rebuild with a high pick in a deep draft."

Lesson at the halfway mark: Rudy Gobert is back in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion.

Gobert will turn 34 in June, but his days as one of the league's most imposing defenders are far from over. Minnesota's defense is 11 points per 100 possessions better when the French big man is on the court. If Victor Wembanyama winds up ineligible due to falling below the 65-game threshold, Gobert, a four-time DPOY winner, could have a chance to break a tie with Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for the most in NBA history.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Derik Queen is the lone bright spot.

The draft night trade could cost the Pelicans the No. 1 pick in June, but it has given the franchise another building block amid a miserable season in The Big Easy. Queen's soft touch and creativity with the ball have delivered impressive flashes of talent, including two triple-doubles, and the 6-foot-9 rookie has averaged 13.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 33 starts.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Can the defense be fixed?

Although New York temporarily righted itself with Wednesday's rout of crosstown-rival Brooklyn, the Knicks' defensive issues must be corrected before they can be considered a championship threat. A middling defense even before the 2-9 swoon that sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne sparked a players-only meeting, New York had begun the calendar year as the 26th-ranked unit before stomping the Nets.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Jalen Williams needs to get healthy.

Williams' challenges coming back from offseason wrist surgery may have been underestimated around the league. Now out for an extended period with a hamstring strain, Williams is shooting career-low percentages from the field (47%) and from 3 (30.3%). Even with reigning MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and star big man Chet Holmgren, the Thunder's repeat chances could hinge on whether Williams regains the form that delivered an electrifying 40-point performance in Game 5 of the Finals.

Lesson at the halfway mark: The numbers continue to be better with Paolo Banchero off the court.

The No. 1 pick in 2022 is an All-Star, has a max contract and has been a member of Team USA. But over Banchero's first four seasons, the Magic have been consistently better with him on the bench. (This season, Orlando is nearly five points per 100 possessions better.) Improving his offensive efficiency tops the list of remedies; Banchero, who missed 10 games earlier this season because of a groin injury, is shooting a career-low 26.9% from 3 and near 45% overall for a third straight year.

Lesson at the halfway mark: VJ Edgecombe was worth it.

In a rarity for a rookie, Edgecombe has made an immediate impact on a playoff contender. The 76ers are 4.6 points better per 100 possessions when he's on the court, another rookie rarity. And for a player who came into the league with questions about his shot, Edgecombe is hitting 37.4% of nearly six 3-point attempts per game. Prioritizing the protected 2025 first-round pick has paid off, as Philadelphia seems to have found its backcourt for the next decade in the electric duo of Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Dillon Brooks is a culture setter.

After an ugly exit from Memphis in 2023 raised questions about whether Brooks could be part of a contending core, the fiery forward immediately helped reset the culture for the young and rising Rockets. Two seasons later, Brooks is doing the same for a Suns team nobody projected as a top-six seed in the West. And while Devin Booker and coach Jordan Ott deserve plenty of credit for that turnaround, team sources quickly pointed to Brooks' impact since arriving as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Donovan Clingan might become a 3-point shooter.

Clingan entered the league in 2024 as a bona fide defensive force. What wasn't expected from the 7-foot-2, 280-pound center was his improved ability from beyond the arc. And though it's still too early to declare Clingan as the league's next great stretch-5, his shooting is raising eyebrows around the league. Yes, he's only up to 31% on roughly three attempts per game, but that number has been buoyed by a 12-for-23 clip in December. Even hitting at 35% would be a massive boost to Portland's long-term future given Clingan's abilities at the other end of the court.

Lesson at the halfway mark: There's no NBA team further from contention.

Less than a year after trading guard De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, the Kings are rudderless, starless and headed toward a potential grueling rebuild. They should add a high lottery pick in a loaded 2026 draft, but with veterans on multiyear contracts up and down the roster, the pain isn't ending soon. "They're just going to play the lottery game and hope for the best, and that's what they should do," the East executive said.

Lesson at the halfway mark: Victor Wembanyama is reverting to some old habits.

Wembanyama continues to blossom into the game-breaking presence the league expected when the Spurs drafted him No. 1 in 2023. But after focusing on his inside game for much of the season, the 7-foot-4 big man has made a notable shift back toward the perimeter in recent weeks. His 3-point and midrange volume is up, while his scoring in the paint has dropped, since he initially tweaked his knee against the Knicks on Dec. 31. Could that be playing into the opponent's favor? As Kevin Durant said after Houston's comeback victory on Tuesday: "He's still working on his jump shot. We made him shoot tough fadeaways. He had a couple early, but for the most part we made him shoot over us. He's more dangerous when he gets layups and dunks."

Lesson at the halfway mark: Collin Murray-Boyles is already an impact defender.

Amid center Jakob Poeltl's lengthy absence because of back issues, Murray-Boyles has been thrust into a significant role. The ninth pick in the 2025 draft has delivered, as Toronto's defense is more than four points per 100 possessions better with the rookie on the court. Expect Murray-Boyles, who received predraft comparisons to Draymond Green thanks to his 6-7, 245-pound frame, to remain a fixture in coach Darko Rajakovic's rotation as Toronto chases a top-four seed. "It's easy to call him a poor man's version of Draymond," the East scout said. "If he can [be] that, that will lead to a lot of success."

Lesson at the halfway mark: Keyonte George has made the leap.

With a top-eight protected draft pick and the team's quest for one more young building block as the dominant storyline in Utah, the impressive improvement of George has flown under the radar. George has enjoyed a massive leap in scoring (24.4 points per game, up from 16.8), but he has done it while shooting at a higher percentage on higher volume from the field, from 3 and from the free throw line.

Lesson at the halfway mark: The plan is beginning to reveal itself.

The Wizards, still tied for the lowest win total in the NBA this season, have a long path to contention. But unlike recent seasons, there is a clearer vision for the future. While Trae Young may not make his Wizards debut until next season, the star guard was acquired to be part of their core. Rookie Tre Johnson has shown flashes (shooting 39.1% from 3) and center Alex Sarr has made progress, which should only be enhanced next to an elite facilitator like Young. With plenty of cap space this summer and another high lottery pick this offseason, next year could finally see this rebuild turn a corner.