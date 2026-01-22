Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr. has strained oblique, out indefinitely

Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. will miss Wednesday's game against the Thunder with a strained oblique and "won't be able to play anytime soon," coach Doc Rivers said.

Rivers said Porter, who has been playing through the injury for the past few games, underwent an MRI on Tuesday and he didn't know how long Porter will be out.

Porter, who is averaging 16.8 points on 44% shooting this season, has struggled in his past four games, averaging just 8.0 points on 26% shooting during that span. He was moved to a bench role for the first time this season during Monday's game against Atlanta.

He suffered an injury in the first game of the season and missed 19 games. The Bucks went 7-12 in his absence.

Center Myles Turner will also miss Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain. Rivers said Turner is considered day-to-day.

"It's been that way all year for us," Rivers said of the injury woes. "We're not crying about it. We got to keep trying to win games. It's been tough getting a rhythm. It really has been. But it is what it is. We'll figure it out."