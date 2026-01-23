Warriors' Kuminga done for night with ankle, knee injuries

Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga twisted his left ankle and hyperextended his left knee during a second-quarter drive Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The team ruled out Kuminga, who returned to the Warriors' rotation Tuesday, because of knee soreness. After initial testing on the ankle and knee, neither issue is believed to be serious, a league source told ESPN.

Kuminga scored 10 more points in nine minutes against Dallas while helping lead the Warriors make a first-half comeback. They were plus-18 with him on the floor.

But his night ended early after twisting his left ankle and hyperextending the knee during a second-quarter drive. He was fouled on the play, made both free throws and temporarily tried to remain in the game. But after limping around the court for a couple of possessions, Kuminga asked out and went to the locker room with a trainer.

Last week, Kuminga demanded that the Warriors trade him. He returned to Golden State's rotation because of Jimmy Butler III's ACL tear Monday night.

Entering the week, Kuminga hadn't played in 16 straight games. But Kerr was forced to go back to Kuminga on Tuesday night, and he responded with 20 points in 21 bench minutes, earning another opportunity Thursday night against the Mavericks.

The trade deadline is in two weeks. Kuminga's animosity toward the organization remains, league sources said, as does his desire to be traded elsewhere in the near future.