Derrick Rose's jersey retirement to include special concession items

When Derrick Rose gets his jersey retired at the United Center on Saturday, the franchise won't just be celebrating him in the rafters but at concession stands, too.

The specials on the menu range from beverages to sweet treats concocted by Levy Restaurants -- all with special nods to the former Chicago Bulls star.

The "Rose Cocktail" is a clarified margarita with reposado tequila, of which Rose is a fan. The drink includes a rose-infused ice cube with a red rose inside of it. One dessert is a cake pop built in the shape of a rose frosted with rose-red sprinkles. The other is a custom sugar cookie hand decorated with Rose's No. 1 jersey icing, reminiscent of the white Bulls uniform he donned.

For entree options, there's an MVP burger and fries plus No. 1 nachos. The burger has double-smashed beef patties topped with Chicago-style Italian beef on a bun stamped "MVP," referring to Rose's 2011 MVP-winning campaign. The nachos include red and black tortilla chips hand cut to be No. 1 shaped.

Chicago selected Rose at No. 1 in the 2008 NBA draft, and he spent seven seasons playing for his hometown team. He won Rookie of the Year honors in 2008-09, then became the youngest MVP in NBA history two seasons later, winning the award at 22.

The Bulls have retired four numbers in franchise history: Jerry Sloan's No. 4, Bob Love's No. 10, Michael Jordan's No. 23 and Scottie Pippen's No. 33. The franchise announced in August that it would add Rose's No. 1 to the list after the game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Since Rose was traded from Chicago to the New York Knicks in 2016, no Bulls player has worn the No. 1 jersey. Now, that will be the case forever.