LeBron on Buss report: 'Don't care how somebody feels about me'

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James says he accomplished his goal of "restoring excellence" to the Los Angeles Lakers organization by winning a championship in his tenure with the team and "doesn't care" what anyone -- including team governor Jeanie Buss -- feels about him at this stage of his life.

James made the comments Thursday following a 112-104 loss to the LA Clippers when he was asked about a story published this week by ESPN's Baxter Holmes that explored the Buss family dynamics leading up to the franchise's sale to billionaire Mark Walter in June. The story included reporting on the allegedly strained relationship between Jeanie Buss and James.

The story detailed discord bubbling between Buss and James when he arrived as a free agent in 2018, for how the four-time MVP was "considered a savior for a floundering franchise," rather than Buss and the Lakers being lauded for landing him.

A significant point of tension detailed in the story was the fallout from the failed Russell Westbrook trade, which caused Buss to "privately bristle" for how James did not take accountability for the move.

There was so much friction following the Westbrook debacle that, according to multiple people cited in Holmes story, Buss "privately mused" about not offering James a contract extension in 2022 and later floated the possibility of trading James to the Clippers.

James had a different perspective when asked about his partnership with Buss.

"I thought it was good, but, you know, somebody could see it another way," James said. "It's always two sides of the coin. ... How I represented this franchise, and what I wanted to do to represent this franchise since when I got here until now, it's been with the utmost respect and honor and dignity. And I would say loyalty. I mean, s---, I played here longer than pretty much any other franchise I played for besides Cleveland."

James added that he has not spoken to Buss since the story was published but explained that he has never had the type of relationship with a team owner where he would pick up the phone to talk one-on-one very often. That includes Dan Gilbert in Cleveland and Mickey Arison in Miami.

The 41-year-old James, who has been covered by national publications since he was 14 years old, said he has come to expect stories diving into his life away from the basketball court.

"I don't really care about the reports, to be honest," James said. "Since I've been here, my eighth year here [in L.A.], been in this league 23 years, there's [always going to] be another article tomorrow, especially involving me.

"At the end of the day, when I came to this organization, my whole mindset was about restoring excellence. The things that I saw growing up with the Lakers -- obviously, I didn't get an opportunity to watch the Showtime [era], but I know the history. Then the early 2000s with Shaq [O'Neal] and Kobe [Bryant], and then what Kobe did and those couple runs with him and Pau [Gasol]. So, my whole mindset was like, how can I get that feeling back to the Lakers organization? ... I was able to do that along with, you know, 14, 16 other guys winning the championship, bringing the championship here. That's always been my mindset."

James joined the Lakers when the team was in the midst of a five-year postseason drought.

L.A. failed to qualify for the playoffs in his first season, in 2018-19, but James publicly lobbied for the team to trade for Anthony Davis, then a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The deal was completed in the summer of 2019, and the Lakers went on to win the championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, in October 2020 -- dedicating the title to Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash that year.

The Lakers have made the postseason in five of the six years since, advancing to the Western Conference finals in 2023 and winning the inaugural in-season tournament championship the following season.

"Quite frankly, I don't really care about articles," James said. "I really don't. I don't care about stories. I don't care about podcasts and all that type of s---. Nah, they don't bother me. I'm 41 years old, and I watch golf every day. I don't care about an article. I don't care how somebody feels about me. If you know me personally and you know what I'm about, [my teammates] know what I'm about, and that's all that matters. ... I can care less how somebody feels about me."

Buss issued a statement to The Athletic on Wednesday, addressing ESPN's story.

"It's really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama," she said. "To say that it wasn't appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him."

Buss also changed the image on her Instagram profile to a photo of her and James embracing after the 2020 championship win.

Before the Clippers game, Lakers coach JJ Redick said that the entire team shares an appreciation for James.

"Everybody in this organization appreciates LeBron and appreciates what he's done for the Lakers," Redick said. "He's carried on the legacy and also, truthfully, the burden of being a superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years. And he's done it with class.

"And then personally, I can just speak to it. I've enjoyed coaching him at the highest level, like 10 out of 10. That's not to say LeBron and I don't have our disagreements, but I know with that guy, he's going to put everything into this, and it's been awesome to coach."

Thursday also marked two weeks until the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

James, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, was asked if he wanted to finish the season with the Lakers or if he would waive the no-trade clause to explore a move to another team.

"I'm good," James said before exiting the locker room. "I'm good."