Grizzlies' Ja Morant out past trade deadline with elbow sprain

Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant will miss at least three weeks due to an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his left elbow, the team announced Saturday morning, meaning that he will be sidelined through the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Grizzlies have been entertaining trade offers for Morant, ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this month.

According to league sources, there has been tepid interest in the two-time All-Star guard, in part due to Morant's issues with availability. Morant has played a total of only 79 games since the start of the 2023-24 season due to suspensions and a variety of injuries.

Morant has averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 assists while shooting career worsts of 41.0% from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range in 20 games this season. He has two years and $87 million remaining on his contract beyond this season after the Grizzlies declined to engage Morant in extension discussions last offseason.

Morant sustained the injury on a spectacular chase-down block during Wednesday's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He finished the game, recording 23 points and 12 assists, but was clearly favoring his left arm.

Morant returned from a six-game absence due to a calf contusion in the Grizzlies' previous game, a Sunday win over the Orlando Magic in London. After that game, Morant was adamant that he prefers to remain with Memphis.

"I've got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be," Morant said after his 24-point, 13-assist performance, referring to a tattoo of the Grizzlies' logo on his back. "If anybody in here knows me, I'm a very loyal guy."