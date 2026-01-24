Warriors-Timberwolves postponed amid Minneapolis unrest

The NBA has postponed Saturday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors in Minneapolis amid growing unrest after a Saturday morning confrontation with federal officials ended in a man being shot and killed.

In a statement, the NBA said the game was postponed "to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community."

The league intends to play the game Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors and Timberwolves are also scheduled to play again in downtown Minneapolis on Monday night.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said a 37-year-old Minneapolis man was killed in Saturday's shooting but declined to identify him. He added that information about what led up to the shooting was limited.

The man who was shot was ICU nurse Alex Pretti, his parents said. The officer who shot the man is an eight-year Border Patrol veteran, according to federal officials.

It's the third shooting and second death in Minneapolis this month involving a federal agent, sparking persistent protests across the city despite subzero temperatures.

Thousands marched across downtown Minneapolis on Friday afternoon, calling for an end to the ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in the state. The large-scale protests went past Target Center and the Warriors' downtown team hotel.

The shooting Saturday morning occurred about 2 miles south of the arena, sparking another round of protests from local citizens.

In 2020, NBA playoff games being played in the "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Florida were postponed after players chose to boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Games resumed three days later.

Saturday's game had been scheduled to air on ABC; the rescheduled game Sunday is set to air on NBA TV.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.