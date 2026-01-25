Pistons' J.B. Bickerstaff named All-Star Game coach

Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was named a coach for the 2026 NBA All-Star game, the league announced Sunday night.

The announcement comes after the Pistons clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb. 1 following the Boston Celtics' loss to Chicago.

It's Bickerstaff's first appearance as an All-Star coach, and the honor comes in just his second season with the team. Bickerstaff finished second in Coach of the Year voting last year after guiding Detroit to a playoff appearance following a 14-win season.

The Pistons have been one of the most dominant teams in the league this season, boasting a 32-11 record that trails only Oklahoma City.

The All-Star format features three teams this year, with two being made up of American players and the final consisting of international players. The three teams will compete in four 12-minute games, with the top two teams advancing to a final championship game.

Bickerstaff will coach one of the teams, according to the league.