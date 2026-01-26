Suns' Devin Booker to miss at least a week with sprained ankle

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle.

A four-time All-Star, Booker, who will be re-evaluated in a week, was injured along with guard Jalen Green during Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Booker, who leads the Suns with 25.4 points and 6.2 assists per game, went down with five seconds remaining in the third quarter after stepping on the foot of the Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu.

Green re-injured his right hamstring in his second game back after missing 33 games. He was walking without a limp after the game and the Suns hope it won't be a long-term injury.