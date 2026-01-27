NBA trade deadline: Tiering all 30 teams ahead of Feb. 5

Shams Charania joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to break down what Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks looks like. (2:02)

The blockbuster deals that defined last year's sprint to the NBA trade deadline have been replaced by injuries to All-Stars: the Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant.

The injuries and lukewarm interest for Davis and Morant could remove two top trade candidates from the board until the offseason.

As for Antetokounmpo, team sources told ESPN's Jamal Collier earlier this month that the Bucks are actively looking for trades to improve around their two-time MVP. But with Antetokounmpo out for an extended period because of a calf injury, will Milwaukee stay cautious and regroup in the offseason? Or will Milwaukee unexpectedly start entertaining offers for him? Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler III is not a trade target, but his season-ending ACL tear could play a major role in what direction the Golden State Warriors choose. His teammate, Jonathan Kuminga, had asked to be moved.

The season has had just one trade -- Trae Young was dealt to the Washington Wizards on Jan. 7 -- but that does not imply an inactive deadline. In the previous two years, 77% of the trades occurred in the week leading up to the deadline.

As for what to expect by Feb. 5, let's explore each franchise's options at the deadline, starting with two superstars at the center of trade season.

Tier 1: The injured All-Stars

Dallas Mavericks

The status in Dallas

Anthony Davis was thought to be off the list of top trade candidates because of his wrist injury. But, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this month, Dallas has renewed talks regarding the 32-year-old forward. That doesn't mean Mavs governor Patrick Dumont and the front office are rushing to deal Davis within the next nine days.

"Patrick is not going to sign off on a deal just to do a deal," a source told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "Ownership doesn't feel any pressure to do an AD deal." If Davis is moved before the deadline, it would follow a recent pattern of "pre-agency," teams trading for injured players now for the next season (although Davis could return in time for the playoffs). A deadline deal for Davis would be similar to the Toronto Raptors' move to acquire Brandon Ingram last February and when the Washington Wizards traded for Trae Young last month.

Davis is under contract for this season ($54.1 million) and two more ($58.5 million and $62.8 million), with the final year as a player option. On Aug. 6, Davis will be eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension.

The Mavericks have three other players who appeal to playoff teams: Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford. Each is under contract through at least next season, while Gafford signed a three-year, $54.4 million extension that begins in 2026-27. Because the Mavericks are over the first apron, they are not allowed to take back more salary in a trade. They are $1.1 million below the second apron hard cap. Dallas is projected to be over the second apron next season if the roster stays intact after the deadline.

Did you know...

Caleb Martin ($1.3 million) and P.J. Washington ($500,000) have unlikely bonuses in their contracts. The bonuses still apply toward the apron even though each bonus will not be reached.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2029 unprotected first-round pick (via Lakers)

2031 or 2032 first-round pick

Other notable draft assets:

First-round pick swap in 2031 or 2032

Two second-round picks

Memphis Grizzlies

The status in Memphis

The Grizzlies are at a pivotal moment. As Charania reported Jan. 9, the Grizzlies are exploring trade offers for two-time All-Star Ja Morant.

The dynamic guard should have several teams interested, considering he won't turn 27 until August and is not a free agent until 2028. And last season, Morant averaged at least 20 points per game for the fourth straight season.

But off-court issues, durability (he is on pace to play fewer than 60 games for the third straight season and recently suffered a shoulder injury) and more importantly, decline in on-court production have left teams with potential interest feeling lukewarm at best. He is shooting 23.5% on 3s and a career-low 47% inside the arc.

Memphis' potential return will depend on how much the franchise prioritizes taking back expiring contracts to boost financial flexibility over the next two seasons. That was the path Atlanta preferred when it traded away Young.

The front office could also believe that Morant can restore his value over the last two months of the season, allowing Memphis to revisit trade talks in the offseason.

Did you know...

The Grizzlies are tied with Detroit, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia for the fewest players (one) acquired via trade.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2026 more favorable first of Orlando or Phoenix

2030 unprotected first from Orlando

Other notable draft assets:

Own first in the next seven years

2029 top-two protected swap with Orlando

Six seconds

Tier 2: The deal makers

The status in Brooklyn

Brooklyn is an intriguing deadline team.

The Nets, the only team with cap space, can be a third team in a deal to take back salary or if a high-spending team is looking to shed money to drop below the tax. Brooklyn has $15 million in room but would need to create a roster spot in either scenario. (The Nets also have an $8.8 million trade exception, but it becomes available only once room is used.)

Brooklyn has two players, Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., who can help a playoff team.

On pace to average at least 20 points for a third straight season, Thomas and the Nets failed to reach a long-term contract this past offseason. As a result, he is an unrestricted free agent this summer with the right to veto any trade because he signed a one-year deal. But his Bird rights do not transfer, which is a negative for a team interested in acquiring Thomas.

The Nets are also balancing what is best for them now and the future.

For example, Porter could be an ideal fit for a playoff team if the Nets' goal is to improve their draft lottery position. Porter is averaging a career-high 25.9 points this season and is under contract for two seasons ($38.3 million and $40.8 million).

However, trading Porter does not put Brooklyn in a better position for next season, when the Rockets can swap first-round picks. The Nets could have $50 million in cap space this offseason if Porter remains on the roster.

Did you know...

Brooklyn has drafted nine players on its current roster, tied with Denver, Detroit, New Orleans, Orlando and Utah for the league high.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2027, 2029, 2031 unprotected New York firsts

2032 unprotected Denver first

Other notable draft assets:

Own first from 2026 to 2032

2028 Philadelphia if 9-30

2028 swap firsts with New York

Nineteen seconds

Note: The Rockets have the right to swap firsts in 2027

The status in Chicago

In the early part of the season, Bulls coach Billy Donovan best explained the roster in Chicago.

''They have to understand the urgency because they all have something to do with each other's success, and they all have something to do with each other's future,'' Donovan said.

Donovan was referring to the Bulls' seven players on expiring contracts: Nikola Vucevic ($21.5 million), Zach Collins ($18.1 million), Kevin Huerter ($18 million), Coby White ($12.9 million), Ayo Dosunmu ($7.5M), Jevon Carter ($6.8M) and Dalen Terry ($5.4M). Julian Phillips has a $2.4M team option for next season.

Chicago could approach the deadline in three ways:

1. Play out the season with the current group. After starting the season 6-1, the Bulls are once again in play-in territory. Chicago has a projected $65 million in cap space this summer to build a roster around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, Tre Jones and Noa Essengue. The Bulls have their own first-round picks and could get the Trail Blazers' pick if Portland reaches the conference semifinals.

2. Forgo free agency and explore trades, but at the expense of cap flexibility. The free agent class includes older stars (LeBron James, James Harden, Norman Powell, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine, Tobias Harris), restricted free agents (Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Mark Williams, Bennedict Mathurin) and players with team options (Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Neemias Queta).

3. Explore trades with those seven players on expiring deals. ESPN asked team executives which of the seven players had the most trade appeal. The unanimous answer was Dosunmu.

Dosunmu is earning an appealing $6.5 million salary and is averaging career highs in points (14.3), field goal percentage (51.3) and 3-point percentage (44.6). The team trading for him will inherit his Bird rights, allowing it to exceed the salary cap in a new contract. Dosumnu can sign up to a four-year, $86.9 million extension with Chicago until June 30.

Did you know...

The Bulls have 11 free agents on their roster, tied with Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers for the league high.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Own first from 2026 to 2032

Other notable draft assets:

2026 top-14 protected first from Portland

Five seconds

Golden State Warriors

The status in Golden State

The future of Jonathan Kuminga will likely be defined by how Golden State addresses three questions:

In light of Butler tearing his ACL, is there a new priority to keep Kuminga?

With no Butler, does the front office shift to find perimeter help? Add more size? What trades avoid taking back long-term salary while also remaining below the second apron?

"Obviously, there's a hole at that spot in our roster. JK's going to factor in here again," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the loss to Toronto, during which Kuminga scored 20 points in his first game following nine consecutive DNPs.

How much Kuminga factors into the long term is the big question. "I know a trade has been requested, but nothing's imminent, and things in this league can change in a heartbeat," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said.

The Warriors are operating over the first apron and have to match Kuminga's $22.5 million salary or take back less in a deal. He has a $24.3 million team option for next season.

As for needing frontcourt help, the Warriors rank last in second-chance points and 23rd in blocks. They have started a combination of Draymond Green, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis at center this season.

Golden State is also on a financial timeline with Stephen Curry, Green and Butler under contract through only next season. They will have five tradeable first-round picks this offseason and close to $100 million in expiring contracts.

Dunleavy dismissed the possibility of trading Butler. "My vision for him is to give us a boost next year, the same way he did last year when he arrived," Dunleavy said.

Did you know...

If Kuminga is traded, the Warriors are responsible for 15% of his remaining salary this season. For cap purposes, the trade bonus is included as incoming salary for the acquiring team.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Can trade their own first from 2026 to 2032

Their 2030 can be traded but only if 1-20

Other notable draft assets:

Allowed to swap firsts in every season (2030 can only be if 1-20)

One second

Milwaukee Bucks

The status in Milwaukee

Before Antetokounmpo injured his right calf in a loss to Denver, Milwaukee was expected to add players at the deadline. As ESPN has reported, the Bucks were exploring trade options to improve the roster around Antetokounmpo.

But what happens now, with Antetokounmpo out for an extended period of time? Does Milwaukee look for short-term improvements at the expense of future cap flexibility and draft picks?

The Bucks have their 2031 or 2032 first-round picks to include in any trade but are bottom-heavy in salary. Eleven of the 15 players under contract earn between $2.3 million and $5.1 million. Their large contracts include those of Myles Turner ($25.3M), Kyle Kuzma ($22.4M) and Bobby Portis ($23.5M).

Or will Milwaukee regroup until the offseason?

The Bucks are currently out of the play-in and have a realistic chance of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. They are 3-11 in games Antetokounmpo has not played this season and minus-11.2 points per 100 possessions when he is off the court.

Though missing the playoffs is not ideal, the Bucks would add a lottery pick (they have the least favorable of their own or New Orleans) to the fifth-oldest roster in the NBA.

The Bucks also do not control their first-round pick until 2031, but starting the night of the draft, their tradeable first-round picks increase from one (2031 or 2032) to three (2026, 2031 and 2033).

As for Antetokounmpo, unless the Bucks begin engaging teams in trade discussions, we will find out more this offseason. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension Oct. 1. Without one, he would become an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason if he declines his $62.8 million player option. Antetokounmpo has signed three extensions (2016, 2020, 2023) and has never become a free agent.

Did you know...

Antetokounmpo is the only Bucks player drafted in the first round. As a result, Milwaukee has the most players (10) added via free agency.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2031 or 2032 first

Other notable draft assets:

Swap in 2031 or 2032

One second (2026 top-55 protected from Utah)

The status in Sacramento

GM Scott Perry knows what direction to take in reshaping the Kings' roster.

"We've got to get younger as a team," Perry told ESPN's Anthony Slater earlier this month.

The Kings are the third-oldest team in the NBA (behind Golden State and the LA Clippers) with six players at 30 or older. Domantas Sabonis will turn 30 in May.

Though Perry will not use the word rebuild, he realizes the trade deadline is the first opportunity to begin transforming the roster.

"My job, and anybody sitting in this seat's job, is always to work the phones," Perry said. "Whether that's the trade deadline, leading to the draft, summertime. The trade deadline just happens to be the closest thing now to being able to make a change."

Overhauling the roster at the deadline presents challenges.

Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are under contract through at least 2026-27 (Sabonis' and Monk's deals run through 2027-28), making it more difficult for teams to take back salary in future years. Those four players combine for 73% of the Kings' payroll this season.

The player who has garnered the most interest is 26-year-old Keon Ellis.

After playing a career-high 80 games last season and scoring 8.3 points while shooting 43.3% from 3-point range, Ellis' minutes have been inconsistent. He is on a team-friendly $2.3 million contract but will be an unrestricted free agent in July. A team interested in trading for him would acquire his Bird rights, allowing the team to exceed the salary cap in a new contract.

Did you know...

The Kings (Sabonis and LaVine) and Pacers are the only projected lottery teams with two players earning more than $40 million this season. Indiana, however, reached the NBA Finals last year and is expected to contend again when Tyrese Haliburton returns.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Own picks from 2026 to 2032

2027 (if 1-16 from Spurs)

2031 from Timberwolves

Other notable draft assets:

Four seconds

Tier 3: The wild cards

Recent transactions:

Traded Trae Young to Washington for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert

The status in Atlanta

With Young in Washington, the Hawks' focus should be on adding frontcourt help.

The Kristaps Porzingis trade was supposed to add size to the roster, but he has missed 26 games because of injury and illness. (In 17 games with Porzingis on the court, Atlanta is a plus-4.6 points per 100 possessions.) But with Porzingis missing so much time, Atlanta has allowed the eighth-most points in the paint and ranks 25th in rebound percentage.

The Young trade has given Atlanta financial flexibility to take back salary that stretches into 2026-27. The Hawks could pursue the injured Anthony Davis with Porzingis' $30.7 million expiring contract, but they would need to include an additional $22 million in salary to remain below the luxury tax after the roster is filled out.

The Hawks are not allowed to aggregate the $14 million salary of Corey Kispert because he was recently acquired, but they have the $11 million expiring salary of Luke Kennard.

Did you know...

After the Young trade, only Onyeka Okongwu remains from the Hawks' 2021 Eastern Conference finals team.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2026 more favorable first of Milwaukee and New Orleans

2027 top-four protected least favorable first of Milwaukee and New Orleans

Other notable draft assets:

2026 least favorable swap of Cleveland and Utah

2028 least favorable swap of Cleveland and Utah

2029 to 2032 own first

Five seconds available

The status in Boston

We should have paid attention in July when Celtics president Brad Stevens rejected the idea of a Celtics rebuild. "That's not going to be part of the lexicon in our building," he said.

The term would have been easy to use, especially after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the playoffs and then starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were traded. Also, reserves Luke Kornet and Al Horford signed elsewhere in free agency.

But Boston, which has vaulted to No. 2 in the conference, has surpassed expectations this season. The Celtics' place in the standings and Tatum's injury timeline could factor in how Boston proceeds at the deadline.

The Celtics shed over $300 million in payroll last offseason and can continue the process next week, starting with the $27.7 million expiring contract of Anfernee Simons. The guard has been a valuable reserve, averaging 13.6 points per game, shooting 40.3% from 3 and scoring a season-high 39 points in a recent win.

Rather than a cost-cutting move, Boston could also view the deadline as a chance to strengthen their roster for whenever Tatum returns.

The Celtics are over the first apron and are not allowed to use more than 100% of the traded player exception. They are allowed to use their three trade exceptions ($22.5M, $8.2M, $4.7M) because they were created after July 1.

Did you know...

Derrick White was the first player this season to reach an incentive in his contract. White has a $1.75 million bonus for games played (more than 41) or total minutes played (more than 600). White reached 600 minutes on Dec. 2.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Own 2026, 2027 and 2031 first

Other notable draft assets:

Swap in 2026, 2027, 2030 and 2031

Five second-round picks

The status with the Pacers

Toronto was 18-34 when it acquired former All-Star Brandon Ingram last February.

The trade was not for a late-season push for a play-in spot but to improve the roster for this season. Otherwise, Ingram would have become a free agent whom Toronto could not have afforded. Instead, Ingram signed a three-year, $120 million extension days after the trade.

The Pacers are in a similar position.

The loss of Tyrese Haliburton to a torn Achilles and an unprecedented string of injuries (they have already used 25 different starting lineups compared with 18 last season), has Indiana on pace to finish with the worst record in franchise history.

Considering Haliburton will return next season, along with nine players from their 2025 NBA Finals team, Indiana should take a proactive approach at the deadline, notably at starting center.

After losing Myles Turner in free agency, the Pacers rank at the bottom of offensive rebounding percentage, second-chance points and points in the paint.

Did you know...

Since 2019, Cleveland, Golden State and Dallas have reached the NBA Finals only to miss the postseason the following year. Indiana is on its way to joining them.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Own first from 2026 to 2032

Other notable draft assets:

Eight seconds

The status in Miami

On Jan. 7, the Heat made a decision that could have a major deadline impact.

Miami could have waived Terry Rozier's contract and saved $1.7 million in salary. The savings would have allowed the Heat to sign two players and remain below the luxury tax. The front office kept Rozier to potentially explore trades with his $26.6 million expiring salary. (Keeping Rozier is a strong indication that Miami will have his salary available in trade talks despite the guard being placed on the immediate leave list Oct. 23.)

How the Heat proceed could depend on how much Miami prioritizes its two remaining tradeable first-round picks, along with cap flexibility.

For example, would Miami risk trading a first-round pick for Ja Morant and lose a valuable asset if a star such as Antetokounmpo became available this summer? A Morant trade would both take away significant cap flexibility in the 2027 offseason -- when Antetokounmpo could become a free agent -- and make it more difficult to bring back free agent Norman Powell after a career-best season.

The Heat are projected to be $40 million below the luxury tax and $47 million under the first apron next season.

Did you know...

Since 2011-12, Miami has had cap space in three offseasons: 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2030 and 2032 own first

Other notable draft assets:

Can swap firsts in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032

Two seconds

The status in New Orleans

The worst record in the league indicates New Orleans will be aggressive at the deadline. But considering the Pelicans have no first-round pick in June and an interim coach with James Borrego, president of basketball operations Joe Dumars should not enter teardown mode with the roster.

The Pelicans have three players (Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson) who can help a playoff team. But Murphy and Jones combine to earn less than $40 million over the next two seasons, and they are not free agents until 2029.

Meanwhile, Williamson is on pace to play fewer than 65 games for a fifth time in six seasons and is owed $97 million over the next two seasons. But considering both are not guaranteed, the front office does not need to decide on the former No. 1 pick until the offseason. (His $42.2 million for next season becomes guaranteed July 15.)

A conservative approach doesn't imply a quiet deadline for Dumars' New Orleans.

With the emergence of rookie Derik Queen, how does 2024 first-round pick Yves Missi factor in? After starting 67 games and averaging 26.8 minutes last season, Yves is averaging under 20 minutes.

Guard Jose Alvarado is on an inexpensive deal and could be a viable depth option for playoff teams. He has a $4.5 million player option for next season.

New Orleans is also pressed against the luxury tax and has to take back salary, even if a draft pick is attached.

Did you know...

Williamson has a $42.2 million non-guaranteed salary next season. Four sets of clauses would partially or fully guarantee his salary.

Games played: more than 41 ($16.9M). Games played: more than 51 ($8.4M). Games played more than 61 ($8.4M). Weigh-in criteria ($8.4M)

Williamson is on pace to play more than 51 games this season.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Own first, starting in 2028

Other notable draft assets:

More favorable 2027 first of own and Milwaukee, then other goes to Atlanta (if 5-30)

Three seconds

The status in Portland

Portland should approach the deadline with one of two strategies:

The first is creating roster flexibility to convert the two-way contracts of Caleb Love and Sidy Cissoko. The Trail Blazers have 15 players under contract and would need to open two spots. Cissoko has started 16 games this season, and Love is averaging 10.9 points.

The second path depends on whether Portland is content with letting Robert Williams III's ($13.3M) and Matisse Thybulle's ($11.6M) contracts expire. Is there a trade that does not take back long-term salary to improve its perimeter shooting? The Trail Blazers rank 29th in 3-point percentage this season.

Portland cannot trade its own first-round pick until 2029 but has two years of pick swaps with Milwaukee (2028 and 2030), a 2028 unprotected first from Orlando and the most and least favorable first-rounder of their own, Boston and Milwaukee in 2029.

Did you know...

From Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, Cissoko was part of four transactions. He was dealt from San Antonio to Sacramento as part of the De'Aaron Fox trade. The Kings then traded Cissoko to Washington for Jonas Valanciunas. He signed a two-way deal with Portland after the Wizards waived him.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2028 swap with Bucks

2028 unprotected first (via Orlando)

2029 (the most and least favorable of their own, Celtics and Bucks)

2030 swap with Bucks

Other notable draft assets:

Own first starting in 2030

Eight seconds

Toronto Raptors

The status in Toronto

A year ago, the Raptors acquired Brandon Ingram at the deadline. And although Ingram was injured and did not play the rest of the season, the trade was pivotal in the Raptors' turnaround this season. Ingram is averaging 22 points and has missed just two games.

Headline to his season's trade deadline, Toronto is in uncharted waters.

Not only is this the first deadline for GM Bobby Webster (to be fair, he has been with the franchise since 2013-14), but the Raptors are likely to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

It is highly likely that Toronto will make a trade by the deadline. The question is whether a move will be financially driven or one that addresses a lack of frontcourt size.

Starting center Jakob Poeltl has missed significant time because of injury and has played 21 games. Poeltl, who last played Dec. 21 and is out indefinitely because of a lower back strain, signed a three-year, $81 million extension that does not start until 2027-28.

Toronto is $967,000 above the tax and would lose a $14 million distribution if it remains over.

Did you know...

RJ Barrett ($3.4M), Immanuel Quickley ($2.5M) and Jacob Poeltl ($500K) have unlikely incentives, the most of any team. If any of the three players is traded, the bonuses will count toward the acquiring team's apron.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Own first from 2026 to 2032

Other notable draft assets:

Seven seconds

Tier 4: Watching the bottom line

The status in Cleveland

With a franchise-high $394 million payroll, the Cavaliers are the only team over the second apron and, more importantly, outside the top six in the Eastern Conference. Both factors should result in Cleveland exploring trade scenarios ahead of the deadline.

But unlike last February, when Cleveland acquired De'Andre Hunter from Atlanta, a roster-altering move is not likely.

First, Cleveland is not allowed to take back more salary in a trade (other than acquiring a player on a veteran minimum contract) and cannot aggregate contracts to send in a trade. The Cavaliers are also not allowed to send out cash in a trade or sign a player who was waived and had a preexisting salary of at least $14.1 million. This does not mean that the Cavaliers can't make a trade (they swapped Isaac Okoro for Lonzo Ball in the summer), but it's more difficult if the goal is to improve ahead of a playoff run.

Second, injuries have forced Cleveland to use 24 different starting lineups, already one more than last season. The Cavaliers' most-used lineup last season of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has not started together this season.

One direction Cleveland could explore is to clean up its books for next season. The Cavaliers could have their first-round pick frozen for a second consecutive season if they remain over the second apron.

With the emergence of Jaylon Tyson, could Hunter be expendable to give Cleveland some salary relief? Hunter has been productive (15.9 points per game) but is owed $24.9 million next season.

As a starter, Tyson is averaging 14.4 points, and shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.7% from 3. He had a career-high 39 points in a win at Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers have an open roster spot to trade for a player on a minimum contract, sign a player bought out (his prior salary must be $14.1 million or less) or convert the two-way contract of Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Did you know...

Since taking over basketball operations in the 2017 offseason, Koby Altman has made 29 trades, including six with the Utah Jazz.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2031 or 2032 first

Other notable draft assets:

Four seconds

The status in Denver

No playoff team has been decimated by injuries more than the Nuggets.

In the first half of the season, Denver has lost starters Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Nikola Jokic to long-term injuries. Those four players and Jamal Murray have been on the court together for 10% of possessions this season.

Finding a trade partner to help the roster is challenging and costly, however. Ownership has to be content with going further into the luxury tax. The Nuggets are $402,000 over the luxury tax when factoring in Cameron Johnson's likely $514,000 bonus.

Denver has two trade exceptions available ($6.9M and $5.4M) and is projected to finish over the tax for a fourth straight season. Because those exceptions were created after July 1, Denver is allowed to use either and exceed the first apron.

Second, the Nuggets are top-heavy in salary (half their roster earns $5 million or less) and are limited in tradeable draft picks to send out (they have no firsts and two seconds). They have one open roster spot that is likely earmarked for converting Spencer Jones' two-way contract.

Starting next season, Denver will be a repeater tax team and will exceed the second apron if restricted free agent Peyton Watson signs a new contract. As a starter, Watson is averaging 16.9 points, and shooting 52.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3.

Did you know...

Before he was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 draft, Watson averaged 12.7 minutes and 3.3 points at UCLA. The Nuggets traded their 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected) to Oklahoma City for the pick used to select Watson in 2022.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2026 and 2031 first swap

Other notable draft assets:

Two seconds

The status in Houston

The Rockets rightfully were conservative at last season's deadline, electing to wait until the offseason before making changes to the roster. After losing in the first round, they traded for Kevin Durant, Clint Capela and signed Dorian Finney-Smith.

These three additions and re-signing five of their players, including Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, were supposed to build an elite contender in the West. VanVleet suffered a likely season-ending knee injury in the offseason, and despite a 15-5 start, the Rockets are 12-11 since Dec. 6.

The Rockets need a combo guard -- the Hornets' Collin Sexton, for example -- but making a trade could be difficult despite a plethora of first-round picks.

The Rockets have VanVleet's $25 million contract, but he has the right to approve any trade. Finney-Smith has a $12.7 million salary, but he has struggled (25.8% from the field and 26.9% from 3) since he returned from offseason ankle surgery. He is under contract through 2028-29, but only next season is fully guaranteed.

Houston is hard-capped at the first apron and cannot take back more than $1.25 million of salary in any trade.

Did you know...

There has been a noticeable shift in how Houston is building the roster. In 2024-25, the Rockets had seven players at 23 or younger. This season, Houston is the fourth-oldest team in the NBA, with seven players over 30.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2027 right to swap firsts with Brooklyn

2027 Phoenix first

Other notable draft assets:

Their own first, starting in 2027

2029 two of the more favorable first of own, Dallas and Phoenix

Six seconds

The status in New York

If we are relying on the words of Knicks owner James Dolan, expect a relatively quiet deadline.

"We love our team right now. They have chemistry; they all like each other. I've never seen a locker room more copacetic," Dolan told New York's WFAN in a recent interview. "There's a lot of energy there. [Knicks president Leon Rose] can always overrule me. But I don't see us making a big change. Because we got to keep building up this group. This group can win a championship. I believe that."

The Knicks have gone 4-6 since Dolan made the comments Jan 5.

A roster shakeup is unlikely, unless New York wants to explore trades for Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. This summer, Towns is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension. In the past 10 games, he has averaged 17.6 points.

New York could make a trade to add another playmaker or shed money. The Knicks are $148,000 below the second-apron hard cap and not allowed to sign a 15th player until April 2. To open a spot, the Knicks could choose to trade Guerschon Yabusele or Pacome Dadiet.

Yabusele has struggled to find a role with New York after averaging a career-high 27.1 minutes and 11 points per game in Philadelphia last season. He has been a DNP in three games and played under 15 minutes in 27 games.

Removing Yabusele's $5.8 million salary next season would allow New York to re-sign center Mitchell Robinson and possibly remain below the second apron. The Knicks are projected to be $16.3 million below entering the offseason.

Did you know...

New York still holds the draft rights to James Nnaji despite the center playing at Baylor this season. The Knicks acquired the rights to Nnaji from Charlotte as part of the Towns trade in October 2024.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

First-round swaps: 2026, 2030 and 2032

2026 Washington second

Other notable draft assets:

10 second-round picks

Note: The Knicks have the Wizards' 2026 first if it falls outside of the top eight. The first turns into the Wizards' 2026 and 2027 second if not conveyed.

The status in Orlando

The Magic have three options at the deadline:

1. Do nothing. Orlando has not made a regular-season trade since February 2023 and isn't known to shake up its roster when competing for a playoff spot.

2. Pursue financial flexibility. The Magic are $5.6 million above the luxury tax and could explore trading the expiring $7 million contract of Tyus Jones in a salary dump. Jones provides insurance for the oft-injured Jalen Suggs, who is on pace to play fewer than 45 games for a second straight season.

3. Add to bench scoring. The Magic rank 25th in bench scoring, including a third straight season in the bottom five in 3-point shooting. But they have financial constraints.

The Magic are nearing the second apron next season and are not in a position to take back salary that stretches into next season.

Because of the salary restrictions, the team signed Jones to a one-year contract and declined the fourth-year team option for former first-round pick Jett Howard.

Did you know...

Before acquiring Desmond Bane in June, Orlando had gone a year without making a trade. The last transaction was June 2024, when the Magic sent the draft rights to Antonio Reeves to New Orleans for second-round swaps in 2030 and 2031.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2032 first

Other notable draft assets:

Swaps: 2027, 2031, 2032

Eight seconds

The status in Philadelphia

The 76ers' motive at the trade deadline a year ago was dropping below the luxury tax and putting themselves in the best position to retain their lottery pick. The Thunder had their first-round pick if it fell outside of the top six.

Three trades later, Philadelphia was under the luxury tax. The 76ers went 4-27 after the deadline and selected rookie standout VJ Edgecombe with the third pick in the draft.

The same situation holds true for this deadline, but Philadelphia is in a different position.

The 76ers are $7 million over the luxury but instead of looking to trade the expiring contracts of Quentin Grimes, Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr., they are three games over .500 and in the top six of the conference. Their first-round pick, which is now top-four protected, will likely convey to the Thunder.

Philadelphia has an open roster available, but that is earmarked for two-way player Dominick Barlow. The 76ers would need to trade or waive a player to convert Jabari Walker.

Barlow has started 29 of 34 games he has played this season, averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. He is not eligible for the postseason if his two-way contract is not converted.

Did you know...

Since taking over in 2020, 76ers president Daryl Morey has made a trade at five consecutive deadlines.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2028 (via Clippers)

2029 swap with Clippers (top-3 protected)

Other notable draft assets:

2030, 2031 and 2032 first (can trade 2030 and 2032)

Eight seconds

Tier 5: The two timelines

LA Clippers

The status with the Clippers

At one point this season, the Clippers were 6-21 and likely were deciding the futures of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and the rest of its roster as the club faced not controlling its own first-round pick until 2030.

The Clippers have gone from residing in the basement of the standings to contending for a play-in spot in less than six weeks.

The Clippers' recent success has put them in position to improve and not take a step back with their roster at the deadline. But there is a balancing act to that strategy.

The Clippers have $60 million in expiring or non-guaranteed contracts (John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Brook Lopez, Nicolas Batum, Kris Dunn) to use in a trade, but they are prioritizing cap flexibility for the future.

The Clippers could have $50 million in cap space next offseason and then $140 million in 2027.

Barring the big-picture outlook, the Clippers still need to find a resolution with Chris Paul.

If there is no trade for Paul, the Clippers have room below the first apron to waive him and convert the two-way contract of Kobe Sanders.

Did you know...

With eight players over 30, the Clippers are the oldest team in the NBA.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2030 and 2032 first

Other notable draft assets:

Can swap firsts in 2030, 2031 or 2032

Three seconds

Los Angeles Lakers

The status with the Lakers

The Lakers have been described as a two-timeline team ever since L.A. traded for Luka Doncic last February, then LeBron James opted in to his contract in June.

The short-term timeline is competing for a championship with James in the last year of his contract, but they can't risk diminishing their future flexibility.

Besides James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers have nearly $45 million in expiring contracts -- Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent -- available to find help on the perimeter and at center.

They have their 2031 or 2032 first-round picks available and the right to swap firsts in five seasons.

The long-term vision is an offseason in July and then the following summer when the Lakers can build their roster around Doncic and Reaves.

The Lakers could have $50 million in cap room this summer and nearly double that amount in 2027.

Their one tradeable first-round pick will increase to three (2026, 2031, 2033), starting on the night of the draft. The Lakers are $1.1M below the first-apron hard cap and have an open roster spot.

Did you know...

The last time the Lakers signed a first-round pick to a rookie extension was Andrew Bynum in 2008, when Los Angeles signed a four-year, $57.2 million deal.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2031 or 2032 first

Other notable draft assets:

First swaps in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2031 and 2032

One second-round pick

Tier 6: The middlemen

The status in Charlotte

The storyline is not the Hornets heading to the lottery for a 10th straight season, but that road wins at Oklahoma City, the Lakers, Denver and Orlando show a foundation (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel) they can build on for the remainder of this season and into the summer.

But the early success of the roster retool does not eliminate Charlotte from canvassing for potential deals, as a move to build draft assets or gauging the trade value of Sexton and Miles Bridges is on the table. The Hornets are $22 million below the luxury tax and have a $14.1 million exception available.

Sexton, who is on a $19 million expiring contract, has been one of the better reserves this season. In his 19 games off the bench, Sexton is averaging 15.5 points, and is shooting 50.3% from the field and 47.3% from 3. The Hornets are projected to be $56 million below the luxury tax next season and can bring Sexton back on a new contract if a significant trade does not materialize.

Bridges is under contract through 2026-27 and is on pace to average at least 20 points for a fourth straight season.

Did you know...

The Hornets have 24 draft picks over the next seven years. That is tied with Washington and ranks behind only Brooklyn and Oklahoma City for the most in the league.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Own first from 2026 to 2032

2027 Dallas first (if 3-30)

2027 Miami first (if 15-30)

Note: The first from Miami is unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed in the prior season

Other notable draft assets:

2026 least favorable first of Memphis, Orlando, Phoenix and Washington (if 1-8)

2029 least favorable first of Cleveland, Minnesota (if 6-30) and Utah

13 second-round picks

The status in Utah

Before the season, the consensus among teams ESPN talked to was that Utah did not have a young foundational player despite eight players on first-round contracts.

That thinking should change with the emergence of Keyonte George.

There is a priority for Utah to retain its first-round pick this season (it goes to Oklahoma City if outside of the top eight), but the play of George and Lauri Markkanen could have the Jazz starting free agency five months early.

The Jazz have $40 million in expiring contracts (Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, Georges Niang) to use in trades to bolster their roster for next season. They could also let the four players' contracts expire and go into the summer with over $50 million in cap space.

Utah has been active in the three previous deadlines as a facilitator to take back contracts but with draft picks attached, and now have $18.4 million, $4.9 million and $3.5 million exceptions available. A roster spot would need to open, however.

Did you know...

Utah has eight players 23 or younger, second in the league.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2026 swap with Cavaliers or Timberwolves

2027 (two of the more favorable of their own, Cavaliers and Timberwolves)

2027 (top-four protected via Lakers)

2028 swap with Cavaliers

2029 (two of the more favorable of their own, Cavaliers and Timberwolves; if 5-30)

2031 (via Suns)

Other notable draft assets:

Seven second-round picks

Recent transactions: Traded CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to Atlanta for Trae Young

The status in Washington

The Wizards started the trade deadline early, acquiring Young from the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9.

The trade shows that Washington is not afraid to lose cap space next season if there is a player who can help in the future. The Wizards were projected to have $80 million in salary space before trading for Young and his $49 million player option next season.

The Wizards have the $33.3 million expiring contract of Khris Middleton to use in a trade, or they can let his contract expire and use that cap space in free agency. Middleton and Young are the only players on the Wizards' roster earning more than $12 million.

The Young trade opened a roster spot, so Washington can act as a facilitator in a multiteam deal or take back salary from a team looking to move money. Washington has three exceptions ($14.1 million, $13.4 million, $9.9 million) and is $29.8 million below the tax.

A name that has garnered interest among teams is former lottery pick Marvin Bagley III. In only 19.3 minutes per game, Bagley is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds. He is on a veteran minimum contract, and interested teams are not required to send back salary.

Did you know...

The Wizards have a league-high nine players signed to first-round rookie contracts.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2026 (least favorable of Thunder, Clippers and Rockets; if 5-30)

2028 (swap with Bucks and Suns)

2029 (second-most favorable of Celtics, Bucks and Trail Blazers)

2030 (via Golden State; top-20 protected)

2030 swap with Suns

Other notable draft assets:

Own first starting in 2027

Fifteen seconds

Tier 7: The no first-rounder club

The status in Minnesota

The Timberwolves are in a similar position as last season. They have escaped the purgatory of the second apron but still cannot receive more salary (other than a player on a veteran minimum) in a trade or send out a first-round pick. A trade to aggregate contracts could be difficult, considering the Timberwolves are $3.6 million below the second apron.

While finding a permanent solution at point guard has been a storyline all season (they rank eighth in offense), Minnesota is better off searching for an athletic wing to come off the bench, either in a trade or getting back a healthy Terrence Shannon Jr. Before injuring his foot in late December, Shannon was averaging 4.5 points and a career-low 39.5% from the field.

Other than the limited draft picks available, cobbling together contracts to send out is difficult.

With 79% of their salaries committed to five players (Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Naz Reid), Minnesota is left with Donte DiVincenzo ($11.9 million), Mike Conley ($10.8 million) and Rob Dillingham ($6.6 million). Minnesota is plus-9.6 points per 100 possessions when DiVincenzo is on the court.

Did you know...

Rookie Joan Beringer was the third-youngest player selected in the 2025 draft. He turned 19 in November.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2028 first swap

Other notable draft assets:

Seven second-round picks

The status in Phoenix

The Suns were projected to finish this season as a bottom-10 team, and Phoenix didn't fare any better in ESPN's most recent NBA Future Power Rankings, finishing last in September.

The gloomy future was a reaction to the Kevin Durant trade to Houston, Bradley Beal's $97 million salary being waived and stretched, no tradeable first-round picks and a rookie coach in Jordan Ott. Phoenix also hired a first-time general manager in Brian Gregory.

Halfway through the season, Phoenix is sitting in a top-six playoff spot and, at worst, home court in the play-in tournament.

The Suns' overachieving success and the fact that they do not control their own first-round pick -- either Memphis or Orlando will get it -- has them in a position to improve the roster at the deadline, even if they dip further into the luxury tax. (The Suns are currently $256,000 over the tax and could get under, but at the expense of backup center Nick Richards and his $5 million expiring contract.)

Unlike last season, when the Suns could not take back money in a trade or aggregate contracts because of apron rules, there is finally financial breathing room. The roster is also more balanced in terms of salary, as only Devin Booker makes over $35 million this season.

Did you know...

The Suns finished over the second apron in 2024-25 and saw their 2032 first-round pick frozen. If the Suns remain below the second apron in 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28, the pick now becomes unfrozen.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Three second-round picks

Tier 8: Don't call us, we will call you

The status in Detroit

There was a temptation to include Detroit on the wild-card list. The East leaders have their own first-round pick in the next seven years, 14 seconds-rounder, flexibility to absorb salary and the sizable $26.6 million expiring contract of Tobias Harris.

But that does not signal an all-in mentality.

"You don't need to skip steps and go out and trade for some sort of superstar right away because you never know how that's going to end up for you. Trajan [Langdon] will always make the smart decision and the right decision for the team," coach J.B. Bickerstaff told FanDuel TV last month.

The Pistons could instead look for moves on the margins, namely another ball handler and some perimeter shooting help. There is also a priority to convert the two-way contract of Daniss Jenkins, but Detroit does not have an open roster spot and would need to trade or waive a player. The Pistons also have a $14.1 million exception to use in a trade.

Did you know...

The last time Detroit had four tradeable first-round picks was in 2020, when it sent a future protected first-rounder and Christian Wood (sign-and-trade) to Houston for Trevor Ariza and the draft rights to Isaiah Stewart. Stewart is now the longest-tenured Piston.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

Their own first from 2026 to 2032

Other notable draft assets:

14 second-round picks

The status in Oklahoma City

Nine months before the Thunder won their first NBA championship, executive vice president of basketball operations Sam Presti outlined his philosophy on making trades during the regular season.

"I think the other thing about that is we've got to be careful about seeing every road bump or regression as an opportunity to hit the trade builder. I think external solutions always bring with them a lot of risk to the existing team that you have," Presti said.

Despite losing three games to San Antonio this season and suffering injuries to the roster, there won't be an overreaction.

There is a potential conversation on converting the two-way contract of Branden Carlson, but the Thunder would need to make a trade to open a roster spot. The center has six games of double-digit points and six games of five-plus rebounds.

If they did make a trade, it likely will not happen with a player on the roster but by consolidating first-round picks, an approach the Thunder have taken in recent years. At the 2024 trade deadline, they traded the least favorable first-rounder between their own, the Clippers' and the Rockets' that season to the Mavericks. Oklahoma City now has the right to swap 2028 first-rounders with Dallas.

Four months prior, the Thunder sent the least favorable 2026 first-round pick between their own, the Clippers and the Rockets (if 5-30) to the 76ers as part of the James Harden trade to LA. The Thunder now have the right to swap firsts with the Clippers in 2027.

Overall, the Thunder have 13 first-round picks in the next seven years.

Did you know...

The Thunder are tied with Detroit, Memphis and Philadelphia for the fewest players on their roster acquired in a trade.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2026 (two most favorable of own, Rockets (if 5-30) and Clippers

2026 (top-8 protected from Jazz)

2026 (top-4 protected from 76ers)

2027 (two most favorable of own, Clippers and Nuggets (if 6-30)

2027 (top-16 protected from Spurs)

2028 (swap with Mavericks)

2029 (top-5 protected from Nuggets)

Other notable draft assets:

Own first from 2027 to 2032

16 second-round picks

The status in San Antonio

A conservative deadline approach by San Antonio does not mean this roster is ready to compete for a championship, despite beating the Thunder three times this season.

The wait-and-see blueprint is similar to how the Rockets entered last year's deadline. Instead of making a trade, the Rockets waited until after the playoffs, then traded for Durant in the summer.

Despite having a plethora of draft picks and swaps available, players on controllable contracts (five players on rookie contracts) and $32 million of expiring contracts (Harrison Barnes and Kelly Olynyk), San Antonio would be wise to evaluate the roster after Victor Wembanyama's first NBA playoffs.

Did you know...

The Spurs are on pace to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but they can still add a lottery pick for the seventh straight season. San Antonio has the right to swap first-round picks with Atlanta this year as part of the Dejounte Murray trade.

Top draft assets to use in trades:

2026 swap with Hawks

2027 (via Hawks)

2028 swap with Celtics (if 2-30)

2030 swap (more favorable of Mavericks and Timberwolves; if 2-30)

2031 swap with Kings

Other notable draft assets: