NBA Power Rankings: Can the Pistons or Spurs catch the Thunder for top spot?

We're one week from the 2026 NBA trade deadline, with the market staying relatively quiet up to this point. However, there have been major developments across both conferences as we narrow the second half of the regular season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dropped five games this month -- the same number they lost all season before the start of the new year. The previously invincible looking team now looks more human than before. However, it still remains at the top of the West, holding a six-game lead on the surging San Antonio Spurs.

In the East, the standings are still tightening, especially around the play-in positions. Back in the conversation are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are climbing the conference standings, riding a four-game winning streak and looking more like the No. 1 team it did last season than the struggling troupe it has been so far.

As the Feb. 5 deadline approaches, our NBA insiders broke down where all 30 teams stand in the last power rankings of January.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong.

2025-26 record: 38-10

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ MIN (Jan. 29), @ DEN (Feb. 1), vs. ORL (Feb. 3)

The Thunder have made 30.8% of their 3s in their 10 losses this season entering Tuesday night. That included a 7-of-26 night and an 11-of-43 shooting performance in two recent home defeats by the Pacers and Raptors, respectively. Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort started and combined to miss all 10 of their 3s in the three-point loss to the lowly Pacers. That continues to be the aspect of this slightly stumbling juggernaut that makes it most vulnerable -- role guys failing to punish overloaded schemes. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 34-11

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ PHX (Jan. 29), @ GS (Jan. 30), vs. BKN (Feb. 1), vs. DEN (Feb. 3)

With a $14 million use it or lose it trade exception that will expire over the summer hanging over the front office's head, the Pistons could make a move to bolster their secondary scoring and low-volume 3-point shooting before the trade deadline. On the bright side, Cade Cunningham, who is battling a right wrist injury he suffered on Jan. 4, broke out Sunday, scoring 29 against the Kings and went 13 for 22 in 30 mins after shooting 38% from the field and only 69% from the line since his injury. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 28-16

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. SA (Jan. 28), @ ATL (Jan. 29), vs. DAL (Jan. 31), @ IND (Feb. 2)

The Rockets continue to rely on heavy minutes from star forward Kevin Durant, who insists he's built for the workload. Durant logged his third consecutive 30-point outing for the first time all season Monday in a win over Memphis. Sure, Houston lost center Steven Adams (left ankle) indefinitely, but the Rockets have gotten reinforcements elsewhere in Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith, who are still ramping up coming off injuries. At full strength, both players bolster defense and add solid outside shooting. Houston has lost just three games at home this season and plays six of its next 10 going into the break at Toyota Center. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 31-16

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. BKN (Jan. 29), vs. LAC (Jan. 30), vs. OKC (Feb. 1), @ DET (Feb. 3)

Guard Jamal Murray has been a steady star while Denver has dealt with injuries to the rest of its starting lineup. Entering Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons, Murray, who is likely to be an All-Star for the first time, has averaged 28.2 points and 8.4 assists on .500/.429/.906 shooting splits since three-time MVP Nikola Jokic went down with a knee injury. Murray's season averages of 26.0 points and 7.3 assists are career highs, as are his field goal percentage (.490) and 3-point percentage (.448). -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 31-15

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ HOU (Jan. 28), @ CHA (Jan. 31), vs. ORL (Feb. 1)

A four-game winning streak at home ended Sunday against the Pelicans with Victor Wembanyama logging his sixth game this season with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds (his first such game since Nov. 12). The upshot of the loss was that it marked the first time in nearly a month that San Antonio played with a fully healthy roster. Wembanyama pointed out earlier this month that the Spurs' penchant for playing down to the competition -- an issue that persists. Now that the Spurs are fully healthy again, they've got a chance to make strides before the All-Star break. -- Wright

Victor Wembanyama is second in league in total blocks (85), just behind Jay Huff. ESPN Illustration

2025-26 record: 29-17

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. ATL (Jan. 28), vs. SAC (Jan. 30), vs. MIL (Feb. 1), @ DAL (Feb. 3)

Boston has won five of seven after beating Portland at home Monday night and remains second in the East. More impressively, given it lost several players to trade and free agency and have been without Jayson Tatum this season, the Celtics are third in the NBA in net rating, trailing only the league-leading Thunder and East-leading Pistons. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 28-18

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ TOR (Jan. 28), vs. POR (Jan. 30), vs. LAL (Feb. 1), @ WAS (Feb. 3)

It's hard to say that the Knicks are back, considering one of their two wins following a four-game losing streak entering Tuesday night came against the ghastly crosstown Nets. But their close win on the road against the 76ers should be enough to stave off a full-blown panic a week before the trade deadline. Reserve guard Landry Shamet has been scorching since his return from a right shoulder sprain, shooting 43.5% from 3. However, Karl-Anthony Towns' miserable January continues and could be cause for concern. If his 16.6 PPG this month holds, it will be his lowest monthly average since Nov. 2017. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 29-19

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. NYK (Jan. 28), @ ORL (Jan. 30), vs. UTAH (Feb. 1)

Toronto's first big Western Conference road trip of the season could scarcely have gone better. The Raptors lost the first game of their trip against the Lakers, but responded with four consecutive victories over the Warriors, Kings, Trail Blazers and defending champion Thunder. That winning streak boosted the Raptors into a tie for third place in the Eastern Conference standings, and in their first game back home, they'll face the Knicks -- the other team tied for third in the East -- in an important game Wednesday. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 28-17

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ CLE (Jan. 28), @ WAS (Jan. 30), @ NYK (Feb. 1), @ BKN (Feb. 3)

In the Lakers' 4-1 run, Rui Hachimura registered 10 or more field goal attempts in five straight games -- his longest such stretch of the season. The consistency in Hachimura's offensive role has coincided with him coming off the bench, where coach JJ Redick has empowered him to be the No. 1 option with the second unit. Hachimura said his touches have also increased after Redick called a team meeting to encourage Luka Doncic and LeBron James to look to pass more. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 28-19

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ DAL (Jan. 28), vs. OKC (Jan. 29), @ MEM (Jan. 31), @ MEM (Feb. 2)

Yes, Minnesota picked up a win over Golden State on Monday when the Warriors sat many key contributors, but the five consecutive losses before that were a cause for concern for the Wolves. On the season, Minnesota is 11-14 against teams over .500 -- a discouraging sign for the ceiling of a group that's not only hoping to make a third consecutive Western Conference finals but advance from there. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 28-20

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. LAL (Jan. 28), @ PHX (Jan. 30), @ POR (Feb. 1)

The Cavs are starting to find their groove. They've won four games in a row and seven of their past nine entering Wednesday's home game against the Lakers, all because of an uptick in their offensive production. The Cavs have an offensive rating of 117.6 during that span, fifth best in the league, looking much more like the offense juggernaut that led the East last season. Cleveland's recent surge has the team up to fifth in the standings and in position, with a strong second half, to still claim home-court advantage in a first-round playoff series. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 26-22

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ UTAH (Jan. 28), vs. DET (Jan. 30), vs. PHI (Feb. 3)

On Saturday, after their game in Minneapolis was postponed, Stephen Curry said he was "glued to the TV" watching local coverage. But at some point, Curry got away from the news and wandered over to the arena for a workout. During it, Curry felt an issue in his right knee. He warmed up and played through it Sunday, scoring 26 points in 28 minutes. But he sat Monday with what the team listed as inflammation in his patella. It's an issue he has managed in the past without missing much time, but something the club will be monitoring in the weeks ahead. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 28-19

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. DET (Jan. 29), vs. CLE (Jan. 30), vs. LAC (Feb. 1), @ POR (Feb. 3)

Jalen Green's return to the lineup did not start so hot. After a two-month absence because of a right hamstring issue, he scored 12 points in 20 minutes during his first game back but shot 4-for-11. He was limited to four minutes after aggravating the injury in his second game -- forcing him out of the lineup for what would've been his third game. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 25-22

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. ORL (Jan. 28), @ CHI (Jan. 29), vs. CHI (Jan. 31), vs. CHI (Feb. 1), vs. ATL (Feb. 3)

The Heat capped their road trip Sunday with a win against the Suns and went 3-5 while away from home. In the past four games, Pelle Larsson, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. combined to average 37 points, helping elevate Miami with a chance to separate itself from the teams fighting for a play-in spot in the East. The Heat will play Chicago three times, Orlando and Atlanta with four of those five contests at home. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 25-21

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. SAC (Jan. 29), vs. NO (Jan. 31), @ LAC (Feb. 2), @ GS (Feb. 3)

It's been an uneven stretch for Philadelphia, which is 4-6 in its past 10 games after beating the Bucks (minus Giannis Antetokounmpo) on Tuesday night. On the positive side, Joel Embiid has been looking like his old self over the past few weeks, making a possible argument for inclusion in next month's All-Star Game. On the negative, Philadelphia has had a revolving door of players in and out of the lineup, which has caused contributors, including Embiid, to admit that building continuity and consistency is difficult. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 22-24

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ DEN (Jan. 30), @ PHX (Feb. 1), vs. PHI (Feb. 2)

Last week, the Clippers' remarkable season turnaround was commemorated with its own special meal. Robert Flom, the managing editor of the Clippers blog 213Hoops, got to taste his own tweet from Dec. 20, when he wrote: "If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season will print and eat this tweet." Sure enough, they did, and Flom ate the paper on which his skepticism was printed. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 23-22

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ MIA (Jan. 28), vs. TOR (Jan. 30), @ SA (Feb. 1), @ OKC (Feb. 3)

What has happened to the Magic? A projected playoff team before the season, Orlando has lost four straight games by double digits for the first time since last January. The Magic are one game below .500 and rank in the bottom five in offense and defense in their past 15 games. Orlando finished in the top three defensively in the previous two seasons. A point of concern is Franz Wagner's health, who missed 16 games with a left ankle injury and then returned Jan. 15. He has since missed three consecutive games with a sore left ankle. The projected starting five of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. have played a total of 6% possessions together this season. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 23-23

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ IND (Jan. 28), vs. MIA (Jan. 29), @ MIA (Jan. 31), @ MIA (Feb. 1), @ MIL (Feb. 3)

The Bulls are back to .500 and are about to enter a jam-packed portion of their schedule, including five games over the next seven days and three straight games against the Heat from Thursday through Sunday. Miami and Chicago are currently the No. 7 and No. 9 seeds in the conference but are separated by 1.5 games. Considering these two teams have played each other in the play-in tournament in three consecutive seasons, the games this weekend could have seeding implications down the line. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 23-25

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ NYK (Jan. 30), vs. CLE (Feb. 1), vs. PHX (Feb. 3)

Playing without Deni Avdija, who returned from a back strain Tuesday, the Blazers failed to reach 100 points in back-to-back losses Friday and Monday and lost to the lowly Wizards. They've averaged just 107.6 points in the five games Avdija has missed despite running up the score against the short-handed Lakers in one of their two wins. Before Avdija's injury, Portland had won six of the past eight games he started. With him back, they're hoping to keep comfortably in the play-in conversation. -- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 18-26

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. CHA (Jan. 28), @ NO (Jan. 30), vs. MIN (Jan. 31), vs. MIN (Feb. 2)

Second-year guard Cam Spencer has logged 10-plus assists in each of his past five starts. But top contributors such as star guard Ja Morant (elbow sprain) and center Zach Edey (left ankle) remain out nursing injuries. Morant will be out past the trade deadline, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this month that Memphis has entertained trade offers for the two-time All-Star guard. It's unclear whether the Grizzlies will be able to move Morant, who has expressed a desire to remain with the club that drafted him No. 2 in 2019. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 23-25

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ BOS (Jan. 28), vs. HOU (Jan. 29), @ IND (Jan. 31), @ MIA (Feb. 3)

Four straight losses for the Hawks have been followed by three straight wins against Memphis, Phoenix and Indiana sparked by their 3-point shooting. In those three wins, Atlanta shot a league best 44.7% from deep. CJ McCollum has continued his strong play, averaging 19.7 points, 54.5 FG% and 55.6 3P% over that span. Another factor in the Hawks improved play of late is Jalen Johnson who averaged 22 points compared to his 16 in their four losses. -- Marks,

2025-26 record: 19-28

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ MEM (Jan. 28), @ DAL (Jan. 29), vs. SA (Jan. 31), vs. NO (Feb. 2)

The Hornets are one of the NBA's hottest teams, having won five of their past seven games, with four of those wins secured by at least 18 points, including a 37-point victory in a Monday matinee against the short-handed 76ers. In fact, Charlotte's current average margin of victory in wins (19.4 points) would be the highest in NBA history, per the Dunc'd On Daily Duncs. Despite being nine games below .500, those blowouts mean the Hornets actually have the seventh-best point differential in the East, ahead of the Sixers. And Charlotte is up to sixth in offensive rating. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 19-27

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. MIN (Jan. 28), vs. CHA (Jan. 29), @ HOU (Jan. 31), vs. BOS (Feb. 3)

Naji Marshall has been phenomenal since being plugged into the starting lineup as the de facto point guard in early January. Marshall has averaged 20.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 57.6% from the floor to help the Mavs go 6-4 during that stretch. The 6-foot-6 wing has quietly emerged as one of the NBA's most efficient drivers this season, in large part due to Marshall's lethal floater. According to NBA tracking data, Marshall is shooting 60.5% from the floor on drives, trailing only Luka Doncic among the league's top 40 scorers on such plays. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 18-27

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ WAS (Jan. 29), @ BOS (Feb. 1), vs. CHI (Feb. 3)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined again with a calf strain. Although he predicted a four-to-six-week recovery period, the Bucks did not put a timeline on when their star player will return, leaving the team to try to salvage its disappointing season. Milwaukee has gone 3-11 (update TUESDAY) without Antetokounmpo this season and is facing an uphill climb to claim the last spot in the East play-in tournament -- the Bucks are 3.5 games back from the No.10 seed, currently held by the Hawks. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 12-37

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. MEM (Jan. 30), @ PHI (Jan. 31), @ CHA (Feb. 2)

Back-to-back Pelicans wins over the weekend, including an impressive performance in San Antonio on Sunday, marked their first consecutive victories since a five-game streak in December. Herbert Jones is the common denominator in those stretches, having returned from an ankle sprain that sidelined him for all but one game in between. Overall, New Orleans is 9-17 with Jones available as compared to 3-20 in games he misses. One concern: Rookie Derik Queen hasn't produced at the same level lately. He's averaging just 9.4 points on 44% shooting in January, down from 15.0 points on 53% shooting during December. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 15-32

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. GS (Jan. 28), vs. BKN (Jan. 30), @ TOR (Feb. 1), @ IND (Feb. 3)

Jusuf Nurkic became the first player in franchise history to record triple-doubles in three consecutive games. Nurkic, 31, whose value was at a low while banished to the Suns' bench last season, has played well enough in Utah to create some interest in the trade market as he enters the final months of his contract. But the Jazz can also envision re-signing Nurkic, hopefully to be a backup. His screening (league-best 4.6 screen assists per game) has been a factor in Keyonte George's breakout season. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 12-36

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ PHI (Jan. 29), @ BOS (Jan. 30), @ WAS (Feb. 1)

The Kings have mostly limited Domantas Sabonis' minutes since his return from a partially torn meniscus, but he has flashed his pre-injury form on this recent road trip. That included a 24-point, 16-rebound, six-assist night in Cleveland. The Raptors, league sources confirmed, are among the teams that have checked in on Sabonis ahead of the trade deadline. He has three years and $136.3 million left on his contract, so it would need to be a large-scale deal with either RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley likely heading back. Barrett's remaining contract (two years, $57.3 million) is more appetizing. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 12-33

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ DEN (Jan. 29), @ UTAH (Jan. 30), @ DET (Feb. 1), vs. LAL (Feb. 3)

The misery continues for the Nets, who served as the Washington Generals to the Knicks' Harlem Globetrotters in a 54-point defeat last Wednesday night. Four days later, they allowed the Clippers to beat them by 37 to start their five-game road swing. It's not necessarily the greatest sign when free agent to-be Cam Thomas refused to shoot during a late shot clock situation against the Celtics, prompting coach Jordi Fernandez to pull him. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 11-36

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. CHI (Jan. 28), vs. ATL (Jan. 31), vs. HOU (Feb. 2), vs. UTAH (Feb. 3)

Indiana might have the second-worst record in the NBA and be on pace for the worst winning percentage in franchise history -- but there's one team the Pacers are still playing well against. In the first 2025 Finals rematch this season, Indiana pushed the Thunder to double overtime in a loss in October. And in their second meeting Friday, Indiana withstood 47 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to earn a win in Oklahoma City. Even in a gap year, that's an especially satisfying victory. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 11-34

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. MIL (Jan. 29), vs. LAL (Jan. 30), vs. SAC (Feb. 1), vs. NYK (Feb. 3)

Tre Johnson hadn't played more than 29 minutes in a game before the Wizards traded CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. Since then, the rookie has played 30-plus minutes seven times, peaking in a career-high 37-minute performance Saturday, which featured a career-high 22 shot attempts. With a 39% 3-point stroke, the No. 6 pick is making the most of his new opportunities, and he should make a run at an All-Rookie team over the second half of the season. -- Kram