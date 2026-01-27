Bulls' mascot picks new number after Rose's jersey retirement

No future member of the Chicago Bulls will be able to wear No. 1 after the franchise retired Derrick Rose's jersey on Saturday night. The same applies for the team's beloved mascot, Benny the Bull.

Prior to the Bulls' matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night, Benny teased a possible number change multiple times on social media in honor of Rose. He held a mock news conference where he was asked to address it. Benny made no comment, instead showing off a sign that read: "I've got 99 problems but my number ain't 1."

Benny even organized a focus group to choose a number as he then hung up the No. 1 jersey in a closet prior to tipoff.

At halftime of the Lakers game, Benny unveiled that he would now don a white No. 99 jersey.

Major breaking news here at halftime in Chicago: With Derrick Rose's No. 1 being retired over the weekend, Benny the Bull has changed his uniform to No. 99 pic.twitter.com/fQqNg5UfIV — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2026

No player in Bulls history has worn that number. The closest is No. 91 by Dennis Rodman, who won three straight titles with the franchise.

The 2015 NBA Mascot of the Year debuted on Oct. 17, 1969, and has donned only No. 1. He has become known for spilling popcorn on opposing fans at games, while often nailing half-court shots -- 236 shots so far, according to his website.

Rose (No. 1) joined Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23) and Scottie Pippen (No. 33) to become the fifth former player to have his jersey retired by the Bulls. The Chicago native spent seven years with the Bulls and became the youngest player to win the MVP award in NBA history at 22 years old in 2011.