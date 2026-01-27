LeBron James faceoff with the Cavaliers headlines this week's NBA action on Disney+ Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

As January winds down and the All-Star break looms, Disney+ cranks it up with a jam-packed slate of marquee NBA matchups -- none heavier than LeBron James squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an emotional homecoming.

Here's why you cannot miss all six games from Thursday to Monday on Disney+ in the Philippines.

LeBron's last dance in Cleveland? (Jan. 29, 8 a.m. PHT: Lakers vs. Cavaliers)

Every LeBron return to Cleveland carries emotional weight, but this one feels heavier than most.

Akron, Ohio's own faces his former team once again in the city where he delivered the Cavaliers' lone championship -- a historic comeback from 3-1 down over Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

Now in his 23rd NBA season, with 11 of those spent in Cleveland and at 41 years old, the lingering question hangs in the air: could this be the final time No. 23 takes the floor in his hometown?

While signs of decline have surfaced with his historic 10-point scoring streak of 1,297 games now ended, along with a run of 21 straight All-Star starts, James remains productive at a level few in the league can match.

He's still putting up 22.3 points, six rebounds and 6.9 assists per game on an efficient 50.8% shooting, production that keeps him firmly in the All-Star conversation and central to the Los Angeles Lakers' push.

However, nostalgia won't sway this version of the Cavaliers.

Cleveland is surging behind Donovan Mitchell, who continues to spearhead their rise with 29.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on a scorching 61.9 TS%.

Whether this marks LeBron's final appearance in Cleveland or just another chapter in his storied career, it's a moment fans won't want to miss -- a living legend still adding to his legacy.

Two unicorns collide (Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Spurs vs. Rockets)

When Kevin Durant entered the league in 2007, the NBA had never seen anything quite like him -- a near seven-footer with guard skills, deep shooting range, and an effortless scoring touch.

Nearly two decades later, Durant's archetype has become the blueprint. And now, the league is watching the evolution of that idea in its most extreme form: a 7-foot-5 phenom who can seemingly do everything on a basketball court.

At 37, Durant remains very much a problem.

He has been a stabilizing force for the Houston Rockets amid recent struggles, averaging 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The midrange is still automatic, as he's converting an elite 53.8% from that area this season per Synergy. When the Rockets need a bucket, Durant is still the answer.

Across the floor is Victor Wembanyama, whose impact goes far beyond the highlights.

He's among the league's most productive scorers on a per-minute basis, putting up 24.2 points in just 28.9 minutes per game, while anchoring one of the NBA's best defenses.

His 2.7 blocks per contest tell only part of the story, as Wembanyama has helped steer the San Antonio Spurs to the third-best defensive rating in the league, allowing just 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

There are clear parallels between the two through length, skill, and positional versatility, which makes this feel like a glimpse of the present squaring off with the future. But beyond the marquee matchup, there's real weight attached to this game.

With both teams jockeying for position in a crowded Western Conference, the Texas rivalry brings stakes that go far beyond individual brilliance.

Promising young cores go head-to-head (Jan. 31, 8:30 a.m. PHT: Raptors vs. Magic)

Even past the midway point of the regular season, the Eastern Conference remains wide open.

Early favorites like the New York Knicks and Cavaliers have stumbled, opening the door for emerging teams to believe they can push higher than expected. That belief is very much alive for two of the East's most intriguing young squads in the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

The Raptors have been one of the season's biggest surprises, holding a top-four spot in the conference behind the all-around brilliance of Scottie Barnes. The former Rookie of the Year has been the engine on both ends, averaging 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.8 stocks per game.

Toronto's offense has also benefitted from the continued impact of Brandon Ingram, last season's key acquisition, who leads the team in scoring at 21.5 points per contest on an efficient 56.2 TS%. With their core clicking and momentum building, the Raptors may even position themselves as buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Magic has yet to fully take off despite a roster that suggests a higher ceiling.

They sit at 23-21 through their first 44 games, a similar pace to recent seasons, but with more talent at their disposal following the addition of Desmond Bane.

Paolo Banchero has endured a shaky shooting year from deep at 29.1%, while Franz Wagner has dealt with injury concerns, but the growth of Anthony Black has been a bright spot. The young guard has emerged as a reliable scoring option, averaging 15.6 points per game and giving Orlando another dimension offensively.

With both teams built around ascending cores and eyeing a clearer path in a suddenly vulnerable Eastern Conference, it's a measuring stick for how close each group is to turning potential into real contention.

Duel between Team USA's stellar guards (Jan. 31, 11 a.m. PHT: Pistons vs. Warriors)

After a week that spotlighted global superstars on Disney+, attention shifts to a battle between two of Team USA's premier guards -- one firmly established and the other rapidly ascending.

Cade Cunningham and Stephen Curry headline a matchup that blends the league's future with one of its defining icons.

Cunningham's leap this season has been powered by a stronger supporting cast and greater offensive responsibility.

The Detroit Pistons' lead guard has thrived as a pick-and-roll operator, unlocking a new level of playmaking that has helped his team surge to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

He's posting a career-best number of 9.7 assists per game alongside 25.4 markers, while ranking fourth league-wide in points generated out of ball screens at 9.2 -- an indicator of just how much of Detroit's offense now flows through him.

On the other side stands Curry, who continues to defy time and expectations.

The Warriors' superstar remains in peak form, averaging 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and five assists on a scorching 63.4 TS%.

Golden State's margin for error has narrowed with Jimmy Butler sidelined, making Curry's burden even heavier as the team hovers around play-in territory. Yet night after night, he continues to prove he can still be the engine of a championship-caliber offense, provided the help arrives.

With Detroit testing its newfound rise and the Warriors fighting for position, this guard duel offers more than star power. It's a clash of control, creativity, and shot-making -- where the present meets the future at the point of attack.

Cooper Flagg is flashing brilliance (Feb. 1, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Mavericks vs. Rockets)

Out of necessity, the Dallas Mavericks opened the season by placing the keys in Cooper Flagg's hands.

Tasked as a primary ballhandler, the top overall pick from last year's draft was pushed into a role that didn't quite fit his natural game. Early struggles followed -- but once Flagg settled into a more familiar rhythm, the flashes of why he was so highly touted quickly became consistent production.

Half a season in, the 19-year-old forward looks far more comfortable with the league's pace and physicality. He's right in the mix for the rookie scoring lead, going toe-to-toe with Charlotte Hornets' Kon Knueppel while averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

However, his December surge was the real statement of 23.5 points and 2.2 stocks per game on an efficient 51.6% shooting clip, showcasing his two-way impact and growing confidence.

That growth has coincided with Dallas finding its footing. The Mavericks went 7-5 in January with a plus-2.2 net rating, trending upward as roles become clearer and Flagg's versatility continues to unlock lineups.

As the season unfolds, this matchup offers another checkpoint in Flagg's rapid development, especially against a Rockets squad also looking to build some momentum heading to the All-Star break.

Jaylen Brown's MVP argument (Feb. 2, 4:30 a.m. PHT: Bucks vs. Celtics)

Coming into the season, the Boston Celtics appeared headed for a transitional year.

Key veterans from the 2023 title run were moved, and superstar Jayson Tatum was set to miss a significant portion of the campaign. Instead of a step back, the Celtics have surged forward -- powered by Jaylen Brown elevating his game to MVP-caliber territory.

At 29, Brown is producing the best season of his career, averaging 29.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists on an efficient 57.6 TS%. More importantly, much of his offense has come through self-creation.

He ranks fourth in the league in isolation scoring at 5.9 points per game, converting at a strong 46.6% clip -- proof that Boston can rely on him late in possessions and against set defenses.

Zooming out, the ceiling only rises from here.

With the possibility of Tatum returning later in the season, the Celtics loom as a major threat come playoff time. They already boast the league's second-best offensive rating at 120.8 points per 100 possessions, and reinserting a talent like Tatum alongside a fully unleashed Brown could tilt the balance of power in the East.

As the Milwaukee Bucks heads into this matchup without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, expect Brown and the Celtics to pounce on that advantage and continue their winning ways.