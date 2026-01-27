Spurs' Victor Wembanyama 'horrified' by Minnesota shootings

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday articulated his thoughts on a pair of fatal shootings by federal agents in Minnesota, saying in part that he is "horrified."

The shootings of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, and Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, occurred during a widespread immigration enforcement operation recently in Minneapolis, leading to protests in freezing temperatures and heightened tensions between citizens and law enforcement throughout the city.

Wembanyama, asked by reporters about the unrest, expressed some reticence to speak out because he is not a United States citizen and acknowledged he was doing so against the advice of the team's public relations staff.

"Yeah, PR has tried, but I'm not going to sit here and give some politically correct [answer]," the Frenchman told reporters after practice at Victory Capital Performance Center. "Every day I wake up and see the news, and I'm horrified. I think it's crazy that some people might make it seem like or make it sound like the murder of civilians is acceptable."

Investigations into the fatal shootings of Pretti and Good continue, and no charges have been filed in either case.

Wembanyama, 21, was asked about the unrest in Minneapolis two days after the National Basketball Players Association released a statement saying the league's players can "no longer remain silent," and one day after fellow Frenchman Guerschon Yabusele of the New York Knicks posted his thoughts on social media.

"I can't stop thinking about the tragic events unfolding in Minnesota, and even though I'm French, I can't remain silent," Yabusele wrote on X. "What's happening is beyond comprehension. We're talking about murders here; these are serious matters. The situation must change, the government must stop operating this way. I stand with Minnesota."

Wembanyama commended his countryman, saying he's "always proud of [people] speaking their minds." Wembanyama cautioned that Yabusele's words "might have some price right now," adding that "each and every one of us has to decide the price we're willing to pay."

"I read the news and sometimes I'm asking very deep questions about my own life," Wembanyama said. "But I'm conscious also that saying everything that's on my mind would have a cost that's too great for me right now. So, I'd rather not get into too many details."

Wembanyama said "for sure" when asked whether he feared repercussions from speaking openly about such a hot-button topic.

"It's terrible," Wembanyama said. "I know I'm a foreigner. I live in this country, and I have concerns for sure. I think there's enough details there for now. If privately, we can discuss it maybe later, but not right now."

