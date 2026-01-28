Stephen Curry wins award at Sundance Film Festival for co-directed short film

Stephen A. Smith says he is "devastated" for Jimmy Butler after his season-ending injury and believes it will lead to a first-round playoff exit for the Warriors. (1:40)

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is adding award-winning director to his résumé.

"The Baddest Speechwriter of All," a short film Curry directed with Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot, took home the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday night.

"Stephen and I are jumping for joy [him a lot higher than I] with this extraordinary recognition," Proudfoot said, according to Deadline.

Produced by Proudfoot's Breakwater Studios, Curry and Unanimous Media, "The Baddest Speechwriter of All" tells the story of Clarence B. Jones, an attorney and adviser who was a key speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It dives into Jones' personal reflection of creating history and gives an inside perspective of the Civil Rights Movement.

Congratulations to the recipient of the Short Film Grand Jury Prize

Proudfoot, who has previously worked with Curry, said that the Golden State Warriors guard has allowed him to become a better filmmaker.

"On a personal note, to share creative duties with Stephen, one of the greatest living athletes and just [a] truly good man, has given me an opportunity to grow as a filmmaker and be part of telling a story I probably never would have learned until Stephen called me," Proudfoot said.

Curry and Proudfoot also worked together on "The Queen of Basketball," a 2022 Oscar-winning short film about Lusia Harris, who scored the first basket in Olympic women's basketball history and was the first woman to officially be drafted by an NBA team. Curry and Shaquille O'Neal served as executive producers, and Proudfoot was the director.

Curry wasn't in attendance at the Sundance Film Festival, which is taking place in Park City, Utah. According to Deadline, Proudfoot and Curry plan to celebrate the award after the Warriors' Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and five assists this season.