LeBron James tears up over tribute video as Lakers face Cavs

LeBron James tears up as he watches his tribute video during a timeout. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- It's always special for LeBron James when he returns to Northeast Ohio.

The 41-year-old was even more emotional than usual Wednesday, when the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James teared up during a timeout with 7:46 remaining in the first quarter when the Cavaliers showed video highlights of him scoring 25 straight points during Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals against the Detroit Pistons.

The Cavaliers won that game 109-107 in double overtime to take the lead in the series as James finished with 48 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. They beat the Pistons in Cleveland in the next game to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time.

James wiped his eyes with a towel after the video played.

It was the first time the Cavaliers have honored James by playing highlights from that game. Usually, they have showed clips of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals -- when Cleveland won its first championship -- or when the Akron native was the first pick in the 2003 draft.

James spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs. He left as a free agent in 2018 to join the Lakers.