Celtics' Jayson Tatum hasn't yet decided on return this season

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum told ESPN on Wednesday night that he hasn't made a decision about whether he will return from a torn Achilles tendon this season because he "wants to get it right the first time, so it's just a lot to think about."

Tatum, injured during the playoffs in May, said he has been progressing well in his rehabilitation and is feeling stronger every week, but he's waiting to make a decision because of the severity of the injury.

Tatum went through a full workout in front of reporters in Detroit last week and has been increasing his workload of late, prompting speculation that he was closer to a late-season return for the Celtics.

Boston is currently tied with the New York Knicks for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (29-18).

Earlier Wednesday, NBA TV's "The Association" reported that Tatum was reevaluating his situation and considering sitting out the full season.