NBA moves 4 games over winter storm impact on Memphis, Dallas

NEW YORK -- The NBA has announced new dates for four games as a result of the winter storm's impact on the Memphis and Dallas areas.

Poor weather last weekend forced the postponement of two scheduled Sunday games: Dallas at Milwaukee and Detroit at Memphis.

The Nuggets-Grizzlies game has been rescheduled for March 18, while the Mavericks-Bucks game now will take place March 31.

The dates have been changed for two other upcoming games to accommodate the weather-related schedule shifts. Memphis will host Dallas on March 12 rather than April 1. A Grizzlies home game with the New York Knicks will be April 1 instead of March 18.