Sources: Lakers' Hayes, Spurs' Bryant accept slam dunk invites

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant have accepted invitations to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 7-foot Hayes made waves with a between-the-legs dunk in a win over the Bulls on Monday.

The 6-foot-6 Bryant, who was the 14th overall pick in last year's NBA draft, is averaging 2.5 points in 35 games with the Spurs this season.

Mac McClung, who has won the contest three straight years, will not participate this season, his father told ESPN on Monday.

All-Star weekend will be held Feb. 13-15 at the Intuit Dome. The Dunk Contest will take place on Feb. 14.