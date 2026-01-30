How to watch the 2026 NBA Pioneers Classic on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will open Black History Month with the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic. The matchup will mark the first of annual NBA games that will be played on Feb. 1 -- NBA Pioneers Day -- and honor the league's first Black players: Chuck Cooper, Nathaniel "Sweetwater" Clifton and Earl Lloyd. Both the Bucks and Celtics will wear jerseys with commemorative patches, and the winner of the game will receive the NBA Pioneers Trophy.

Here are key facts about the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic:

When is the game?

The Celtics will host the Bucks in the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 1.

How can fans watch?

More about the NBA's first Black players

On April 25, 1950, Cooper became the first Black player drafted into the NBA when the Celtics selected him with their first pick (No. 13) in the second round. A month later, on May 24, Clifton became the first Black player to sign with an NBA team, inking a deal with the New York Knicks after a stint with the Harlem Globetrotters. Lloyd was the first Black player to appear in an NBA game, suiting up for the Washington Capitols on Oct. 31, 1950. Lloyd scored six points in a 78-70 loss to the Rochester Royals.

