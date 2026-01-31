Stephen Curry exits Warriors' loss with right knee soreness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out during the second half of Friday night's 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons because of right knee soreness.

Curry made a stumbling layup despite being fouled with 4:28 left in the third quarter, but he began grimacing and limping after the whistle, experiencing discomfort in his right knee. He checked out of the game 20 seconds later, met briefly with trainers and then limped to the locker room.

This isn't a new issue for Curry. He appeared on the team's injury report six days ago after experiencing swelling and discomfort in his right knee following an individual workout in Minneapolis. The team listed it as patellofemoral inflammation.

"I think he's OK," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's game. "I don't think it's anything major, but we'll have an update [Saturday]."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the right knee soreness that forced Stephen Curry from Friday's game against Detroit was related to the same issue that kept him out of Monday's game in Minneapolis. John G. Mabanglo/EPA

Curry was listed as questionable for Golden State's game Sunday in Minneapolis and played through the injury during a win over the Timberwolves. The Warriors rested him for the Monday rematch against the Timberwolves but cleared him for the Wednesday road game against the Utah Jazz and Friday's home game against the Pistons.

Kerr confirmed the soreness was related to the same right knee issue that kept Curry out of Monday's game in Minnesota.

"It's been nagging him recently," Kerr said.

Curry had 23 points in 25 minutes before departing Friday. The Warriors have three days off before resuming action Tuesday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.