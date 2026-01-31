Warriors' Green: 'No reason' to worry as Giannis talk swirls

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- With speculation swirling about the Golden State Warriors' ongoing pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green said Friday night he's not concerned about his future with the team as next Thursday's trade deadline nears.

"I've been here for 14 years," Green said. "I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I'm traded, that's part of the business. I ain't losing no sleep though. I slept great last night."

According to team sources, there's a sense on the ground that everyone on the Warriors' roster besides star guard Stephen Curry is vulnerable as the front office chases Antetokounmpo and figures out how best to reorient the roster in the late stages of Curry's career.

Because of salary-matching purposes, either Green, who makes $25.8 million this season, or injured forward Jimmy Butler, who makes $54.1 million this season, would be a necessary part of the outgoing package to make a trade for Antetokounmpo work. Antetokounmpo's salary this season is $54.1 million.

Green was a central part of the Warriors' four title runs in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Though his offensive numbers and shooting percentages continue to fade as his career lengthens, he still, at age 35, is the team's starting power forward and considered one of the league's elite defenders.

On Friday night, Green had 15 points, seven assists and three rebounds in a 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

After the game, he was asked how much he would discuss his future with general manager Mike Dunleavy and controlling owner Joe Lacob in advance of the deadline. Green has a long-standing relationship with both and is often consulted toward the final stages of bigger personnel decisions.

"I'm not going to go up there and be like, 'Yo, so tell me what y'all doing,'" Green said. "I'll be the same as I always am. My phone is always on. I'm always willing to collaborate in any way I can."