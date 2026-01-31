76ers' George banned 25 games for taking 'improper medication'

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA announced Saturday that Paul George has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.

In a statement to ESPN's Shams Charania, George said, "Over the past few years, I've discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process.

"I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return."

George's suspension will begin with Saturday night's game in Philadelphia against the New Orleans Pelicans. When he is eligible to return -- on March 25 at home against the Chicago Bulls -- there will be 10 regular-season games remaining for the 76ers.

George, 35, is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range across 27 games this season. He has been part of a resurgent Philadelphia squad that has bounced back from last season's injury-filled disaster to sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday's action.

The combination of George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey -- the trio the 76ers put together 18 months ago in the hopes of finally breaking through in the Eastern Conference playoffs -- has been on the court for a total of 365 minutes across 17 games this season, outscoring opponents by over 7 points per 100 possessions.

The suspension will cost George roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,691.72 for each of the 25 games missed.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reports that Philadelphia will save more than $5 million in luxury tax payments as part of George's suspension, which leaves the team a little over $1 million over the NBA's luxury tax line and makes it easier for the 76ers to dip out of the tax this week without harming the roster.

After Thursday's win over Sacramento, Embiid told reporters, "Obviously, we've been ducking the tax the last couple of years, so hopefully we keep the same team," Embiid said. "I love all the guys that are here. I think we got a shot.

"I don't know what they're going to do, but I hope that at least we got a chance to just go out and compete because we got a good group of guys in this locker room, and vibes are great."

Philadelphia entered Saturday at 26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 16-11 when George plays and 10-10 when he does not.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.