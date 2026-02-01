Sources: Cavs trade Hunter to Kings for Schroder, Ellis

Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, sources told ESPN.

The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks, sources said.

The Cavaliers turn Hunter's salary slot into depth at point guard with Schroder and a top defender on the market with Ellis. The Cavaliers also save about $50 million in salary and luxury tax bills this season because of the transaction and drop their tax bill from $164 million to $120 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

This also positions Cleveland to get under the second apron next season. Ellis is on an expiring $2.3 million contract but is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $52 million extension starting on Feb. 9. Despite being an apron team next season, Cleveland can re-sign Ellis and exceed the threshold.

In Hunter, 28, the Kings receive an established "3-and-D" wing under contract through next season. Hunter has averaged 14 points and 4.2 rebounds. The trade also brings roster flexibility to the Kings, including space to convert two-way center Dylan Cardwell to a standard NBA deal.

Cardwell has been a revelation for the Kings as an undrafted rookie, averaging 4.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game.

Saric is on an expiring contract worth $5.4 million, which the Bulls will absorb and net future assets to consummate the trade. The Bulls are also waiving guard Jevon Carter to create space for Saric, sources said.

The Cavs are sending the Bulls the 2027 second-round pick they own from the Denver Nuggets, according to Marks. The Kings are sending a 2029 second-round pick to the Bulls. It will be the least favorable of picks from the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

Schroder is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds this season, his first season with the Kings after signing a three-year deal last summer. Schroder is owed $14.1 million, $14.8 million and $15.5 million on the final three years of his deal, with the final year partially guaranteed.

Schroder and Chicago's Tre Jones are the only players averaging 10 points and 5 assists off the bench this season.

Ellis, who has averaged 5.6 points, is one of two players in the NBA averaging 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per 36 minutes this season, joining Detroit's Ausar Thompson. He will be extension eligible on Feb. 9.

Sacramento will take on the $23.3 million and $24.9 million in the final two years of Hunter's deal.