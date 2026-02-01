Sources: Trail Blazers acquire Krejci from Hawks for Reath, picks

Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two future second-round picks, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers are sending a 2027 Atlanta second-rounder back to the Hawks along with a 2030 second-rounder via the New York Knicks, sources said.

Krejci has averaged 9 points and 2.2 3-pointers made per game on 42.3% shooting, which ranks top 20 in the NBA. He brings additional floor spacing to a Trail Blazers team competing for a play-in tournament berth this season.

The Hawks now have seven future second-rounders at their disposal, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The move allows them to create roster space if they decide to waive Reath as well.

Krejci, who has spent four of his five NBA seasons in Atlanta, is also making 44.6% of his catch and shoot 3-pointers this season; that is 16th out of 179 players in the league this season (min. 100 attempts), according to GeniusIQ.

Krejci has two years left on his contract after this season but becomes extension eligible in the offseason.

Reath underwent season-ending foot surgery Thursday.