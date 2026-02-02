LeBron James earns record-extending 22nd NBA All-Star Game nod

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- For a 22nd straight year, LeBron James is an All-Star.

The NBA announced its reserves for the Feb. 15 midseason showcase Sunday night on NBC before James and his Los Angeles Lakers faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Voting was conducted by the league's coaches over the past week.

James, 41, was the last player announced, as the league's oldest player extended his record for both overall and consecutive selections by another season. James did not play in last season's All-Star event because of injury.

James was joined on the court Sunday at Madison Square Garden by three other All-Stars: starters Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, and fellow reserve selection Karl-Anthony Towns.

Those named with James were led by Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, whose 16th All-Star selection is fourth most of all time -- breaking a tie with Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett and putting him behind only the late Kobe Bryant (18), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and James.

Joining James and Durant as Western Conference reserve selections included a trio of first-time participants -- Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren and Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija -- plus Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (fourth) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (fifth).

"Multiple 50-point games, multiple 50-point games in the playoffs, let's see, triple-double in the finals, NBA champion, most wins in the West over the last 10 years, he's the point guard of that team ... in my mind, all those things make sense, except for the one that was missing," Nuggets coach David Adelman said of Murray.

In the Eastern Conference, Towns -- making his sixth All-Star team -- was joined by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (seventh), Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (fourth), Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (second) and a trio of first-time picks: Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Miami Heat guard Norman Powell and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

"I believe that he deserves it and I think probably one of the best compliments you can give him is the fact that he starred in all of his roles that he's had in his career, and he just continues to get better," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Powell. "He's having his best years now after the age of 30."

Under the NBA's latest format change for the event -- U.S. vs. the World -- the 24 All-Star participants will be divided into three eight-man rosters -- two featuring Americans, with the third made up of international players. They will each play two games, with the two teams with the best record -- or the two with the best point differential if they all go 1-1 -- facing each other in the championship game.

The All-Star Game will take place at the LA Clippers' arena (Intuit Dome) in Inglewood, California. The Clippers were notably absent from Sunday's announcement; despite going 16-4 over their past 20 games to partially erase a brutal start to the season, the team didn't have any of its players selected for this year's event.

Either Clippers star Kawhi Leonard -- who since Dec. 20 has led the league in scoring and steals -- or Rockets center Alperen Sengun are probably the best candidates to replace Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will sit out the game because of a calf injury. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will pick a replacement for Antetokounmpo, and any additional players should someone need to be replaced because of injury.

Other players chosen last month as starters were: Boston's Jaylen Brown, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, Golden State's Stephen Curry, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver's Nikola Jokic and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama.

Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff will coach one of the All-Star teams. Either San Antonio's Mitch Johnson or Adelman will coach another -- that will be decided by results of games Sunday -- and the NBA has not announced how the coach of the third team will be decided.

Bickerstaff earned his nod because the Pistons lead the Eastern Conference. Johnson or Adelman will go by having the best record in the Western Conference among eligible coaches; Oklahoma City's Mark Daigneault coaches the team with the West's best record, but he cannot coach the All-Star Game this year because he coached at the event last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.