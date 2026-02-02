Mavericks' Jason Kidd fined $35K for blasting refs after loss

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Dallas coach Jason Kidd has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of officiating and using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Monday.

Kidd made his comments after the Mavericks' 111-107 loss at Houston Rockets on Saturday.

"The referees did not do their job tonight," Kidd said during the postgame media session. "They were terrible."

Kidd was especially frustrated with the officiating of rookie star Cooper Flagg, who finished that game with 34 points but was not able to draw a foul after missing what would've been a game-tying layup late in the game.

"I saw a foul," Kidd said. "[Officials] Sean [Wright], Simone [Jelks] and Jason [Goldenberg] were awful tonight. The referees were unacceptable. It's a foul, and he needs to be at the free throw line."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.