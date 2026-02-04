NBA Power Rankings: Players under the most pressure

Anthony Slater joins "NBA Today" to discuss why Draymond Green's name is coming up in trade talks. (1:01)

The 2026 NBA trade deadline (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET) is one day away, with a flurry of blockbuster deals already beginning, including James Harden's exit from the LA Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland.

While the league and fans wait for another blockbuster deal, the regular season carries on, and teams turn their attention toward the postseason.

In the East, the Charlotte Hornets have gotten hot -- riding a seven-game winning streak behind Rookie of the Year candidate Kon Knueppel. In the West, the Portland Trail Blazers have fallen due to a recent losing streak.

This week, we asked our NBA insiders to break down the player under the most pressure on each team. Whether it's concerning the trade deadline, offseason expectations or general pressure for postseason success, which names should we be watching for the rest of the season?

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong.

2025-26 record: 39-11

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ SA (Feb. 4), vs. HOU (Feb. 7), @ LAL (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There aren't really any players on the Thunder who face much pressure before April, May and June when their title defense is put under the postseason microscope. They're proven. But Gilgeous-Alexander has a clear chance at his second regular-season MVP and to continue to pile up accolades as he builds his résumé as an all-timer. He's also the unquestioned on-court leader of the championship favorites, meaning it falls mostly on him to ensure his team is at its best when the playoffs tip. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 37-12

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. WAS (Feb. 5), vs. NYK (Feb. 6), @ CHA (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Cade Cunningham

Cunningham might have the most responsibility of any No. 1 option, considering there's not a high-level No. 2 in Detroit. The MVP candidate is the engine for everything Detroit does, leading the league in assists (9.8 per game). For the Pistons to perhaps make it to the conference finals or even further, he'll have to be an even greater two-way player than he's been. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 33-18

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ NYK (Feb. 4), @ CHI (Feb. 7), vs. CLE (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Peyton Watson

After not getting an extension of his rookie contract done, Watson went into the season determined to prove his value. He's responded with a breakout campaign, averaging a career-best 15.0 points while shooting 50.4% from the floor and 42.8% from 3-point range going into Tuesday's game, positioning himself to be one of the offseason's top free agents if he can maintain that production.

Watson starred during Nikola Jokic's absence -- averaging 22.1 points over 16 games -- proving that he can be more than a 3-and-D role player. The challenge for Watson, 23, will be to continue doing the dirty work necessary for the Nuggets to make a deep playoff run while blocking out the distractions of his looming restricted free agency. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 33-16

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. OKC (Feb. 4), @ DAL (Feb. 5), vs. DAL (Feb. 7), @ LAL (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Jeremy Sochan

Sochan hasn't played in seven of San Antonio's past 10 games due to injuries, and he's fallen out of the club's rotation, in part, because of the emergence of rookie forward Carter Bryant. But Sochan hasn't fallen out of favor within the organization. The Spurs continue to compliment the 22-year-old's professionalism in the face of inactivity.

When the former top-10 pick has gotten opportunities, he's provided quality minutes. It's likely that he'll soon be doing that for another team, and that's where the pressure will come for Sochan, who is set to become a restricted free agent. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 32-18

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. DEN (Feb. 4), @ DET (Feb. 6), @ BOS (Feb. 8), vs. IND (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Karl-Anthony Towns

The All-Star leads the league in rebounding (11.9 per game), he's a feared three-level scorer and could be the league's best floor-spreading big. And yet, he always leaves people wanting more. He's in the quiet center of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, so he has to perform at a high level to get the Knicks out of the East and into the Finals. Where Jalen Brunson is the constant, Towns is always subject to critique. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 31-17

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. BOS (Feb. 4), vs. CHA (Feb. 5), @ OKC (Feb. 7), vs. LAC (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Reed Sheppard

Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) missed Monday's victory against the Pacers, paving the way for second-year guard Sheppard to start his first game since Dec. 1. The pressure on Sheppard will be self-inflicted, considering the 21-year-old understands Houston sees him as a potential star in the future.

The absence of veteran Fred VanVleet provides more opportunity for Sheppard to grow at an accelerated rate. Sheppard has connected on 50% or better from the field in just two of his past 13 appearances, but the Rockets want him to maintain aggression offensively while continuing to make strides on the other end. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 32-18

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ HOU (Feb. 4), vs. MIA (Feb. 6), vs. NYK (Feb. 8)

Player under the most pressure: Nikola Vucevic

After being acquired for Anfernee Simons on Tuesday, Vucevic will likely be the one significant addition to a Celtics team that has overachieved without Jayson Tatum after several key players departed last summer. Vucevic is a quality shooting big (37% this season on over four attempts per game), who also has long been a reliable rebounder, which will make him useful in coach Joe Mazzulla's center rotation with Neemias Queta. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 31-20

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ TOR (Feb. 4), vs. NO (Feb. 6), vs. LAC (Feb. 8), vs. ATL (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Anthony Edwards

Unless something changes between now and Thursday afternoon, Edwards will remain under pressure as the Timberwolves continue searching for a point guard to take some of the creative load off the superstar guard's plate. Up to this point, they haven't been able to do so with former lottery pick Rob Dillingham failing to get going in Year 2. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 30-21

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ LAC (Feb. 4), @ SAC (Feb. 7), @ DEN (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: James Harden

Another Harden trade puts the 36-year-old 11-time All-Star on a contender with another chance to salvage his playoff legacy -- his shooting and 3-point percentages are lower in the playoffs compared to the regular season. Harden was still playing at a high level, and he was a key part of the Clippers' recent turnaround, but now he will have to adjust to playing alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley on the fly as Cleveland pursues a championship. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 31-20

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. GS (Feb. 5), vs. PHI (Feb. 7), vs. DAL (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Jalen Green

At 31-20 through 51 games, the Suns are one of the undisputed feel-good teams this season, with a new coach in Jordan Ott and a revamped roster around Devin Booker. Jalen Green, however, has not been part of that story. Green has been limited to five games because of a pesky right hamstring issue, making his role with this Suns group largely unknown. He will see how he fits as he gets healthy with the playoffs approaching. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 30-21

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. MIN (Feb. 4), vs. CHI (Feb. 5), vs. IND (Feb. 8)

Player under the most pressure: Collin Murray-Boyles

Murray-Boyles' veteran teammates might be facing more pressure overall. Brandon Ingram, for instance, has never won a playoff series.

But due to Jakob Poeltl's lingering back injury, Murray-Boyles has been thrust into a situation filled with tremendous pressure: He's now the 6-foot-7 starting center for a playoff team and charged with anchoring (along with Scottie Barnes) a top-10 defense as a rookie. Toronto might alleviate some of that pressure if it trades for a big man before the deadline, but for now the No. 9 pick in last year's draft is poised to enter a gauntlet this spring. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 30-19

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. PHI (Feb. 5), vs. GS (Feb. 7), vs. OKC (Feb. 9), vs. SA (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Austin Reaves

While there are arguments for how Luka Doncic is under pressure to lead L.A. on a playoff run as the new face of the franchise, or how LeBron James faces pressure to maximize what's left of his career, the true pressure falls on Reaves' shoulders.

The fifth-year guard was enjoying a career-best season, averaging 26.6 points, before being sidelined since Christmas with a left calf strain. While Reaves returned Tuesday night against the Nets with 15 points and one assist, he needs to stay healthy with a $241 million max extension potentially on the table this summer. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 29-21

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ LAL (Feb. 5), @ PHX (Feb. 7), @ POR (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Paul George

After his suspension over the weekend, there will be plenty of pressure on George when he returns at the end of March. He'll have just 10 games to ramp up for what Philadelphia hopes will be a deep playoff run. Considering the 76ers have been frustrated about a lack of consistency and rhythm all season, losing George for two months will keep eyes on Philadelphia, especially if it lands in the play-in mix. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 23-26

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. CLE (Feb. 4), @ SAC (Feb. 6), @ MIN (Feb. 8), @ HOU (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Darius Garland

With Harden's exit officially ending the Clippers' LA-laden approach -- with only Kawhi Leonard remaining from their former SoCal foursome that once included Paul George and Russell Westbrook -- in comes the new kid from Gary, Indiana.

While Garland became a two-time All-Star in Cleveland, the end of his time with the Cavaliers was marred by his lack of availability -- he missed four playoff games last season and 25 games so far this season. It's imperative that he return to the court to show what he can do for his new franchise. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 27-24

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ PHX (Feb. 5), @ LAL (Feb. 7), vs. MEM (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Jonathan Kuminga

Regardless of where Kuminga is playing after Thursday, he will be a player to watch in the second half of the season. If Kuminga is traded -- as has been his wish -- it'll jump-start the next phase of his career. He will have about 30 games to prove that all that tantalizing talent has been held back by circumstance and a system in Golden State.

If he remains with the Warriors, there is an expectation that he will get a runway in the absence of Jimmy Butler III. Steve Kerr has already said he will be a major part of the rotation when he returns from a minor bone bruise in the coming days. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 27-25

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ BOS (Feb. 6), @ WAS (Feb. 8), vs. UTAH (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Norman Powell

The Clippers loss has been to the benefit of the Heat. Acquired in the offseason, Powell became only the seventh player to make their first All-Star game in his 11th season or later. For the second straight campaign, Powell is averaging greater than 20 points while shooting 39% on 3-pointers.

Going into Tuesday night's game, the Heat were five games above .500 in the contests Powell played. An unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Powell is eligible until June 30 to sign a four-year $128.5M extension. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 25-24

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. BKN (Feb. 5), vs. UTAH (Feb. 7), vs. MIL (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Paolo Banchero

Fair or unfair, there is an expectation when you sign a five-year $241M max extension. In the case of Banchero, that expectation was to lead Orlando past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010. But instead of competing for home court in the playoffs, the Magic are once again in a familiar position, jockeying for a play-in spot. Banchero is averaging north of 20 points, but the Magic are minus-2.5 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 23-28

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ HOU (Feb. 5), @ ATL (Feb. 7), vs. DET (Feb. 9)

Players under the most pressure: Baron Davis, Eddie Jones, Brad Miller, David Wesley and the 1999-2000 Hornets

Their eight-game winning streak has been the longest in Charlotte for more than a quarter-century, but the Hornets are a win away from matching it. Thanks in large part to their 55-point win at Utah, the Hornets finished January tied with the Miami Heat (December 2010) for the best point differential in road games in a month in NBA history.

Charles Lee was rewarded as Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, while Brandon Miller earned his first career Player of the Week nod. -- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 25-27

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. UTAH (Feb. 5), vs. CHA (Feb. 7), @ MIN (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Jalen Johnson

It is rare that a player not selected in the lottery eventually becomes the face of a franchise. But with Trae Young now in Washington, the responsibility has fallen on Johnson. Named to his first All-Star game as a reserve, the 24-year-old is averaging career highs in points (23.3), rebounds (10.5) and 3-point shooting (36%). More importantly, Atlanta is 10-5 this season when Johnson has shot greater than 50% from deep. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 24-27

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ TOR (Feb. 5), vs. DEN (Feb. 7), @ BKN (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Coby White

The Bulls have seven players with expiring contracts on their roster approaching the deadline, including White, the seventh-year guard whose future is the most uncertain within the organization. White will expect a significant raise in the offseason after outplaying a three-year, $36 million contract.

Still, he has also had an uneven season while recovering from a nagging calf injury. Chicago has been testing the market for White but has been unable to find a significant return as the Bulls hope to alleviate the logjam in their backcourt. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 23-28

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. MEM (Feb. 6), vs. MEM (Feb. 7), vs. PHI (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Deni Avdija

The Blazers need Avdija to get healthy to keep their offense afloat. On Sunday, when Avdija was deservedly chosen for his first All-Star Game, he also missed his sixth game in the past two and a half weeks with a back strain.

Avdija also sat out Tuesday's game at Phoenix, leaving his debut for All-Star weekend in jeopardy. Sunday's loss was their fifth in a row, and while point guard Scoot Henderson is on the verge of returning from a season-long absence due to a severe hamstring strain, expecting Henderson to step immediately into a leading role is unfair. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 19-31

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. SA (Feb. 5), @ SA (Feb. 7), @ PHX (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Cooper Flagg

Flagg arrived in the league under the pressure of living up to the hype of being billed as a generational prospect. He has carried that burden quite well. Flagg, 19, is on pace to become only the fifth rookie since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. The others: Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Grant Hill and Luka Doncic. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 19-29

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ SAC (Feb. 4), @ POR (Feb. 6), @ POR (Feb. 7), @ GS (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Ja Morant

Rumors continue to swirl regarding potential trades for Morant, who has two years remaining on his deal. It's unclear whether the market is robust for the 26-year-old and two-time All-Star, who continues to recover from a sprained left elbow. Injuries and a suspension have limited Morant to 20 games.

Despite Memphis fielding potential inquiries on the guard, it wouldn't be a disaster if Morant stayed, as he's displayed that he remains an explosive force when committed. With Jaren Jackson Jr. gone after he was traded to the Jazz, if Tuomas Islalo could combine buy-in from Morant with the team's impressive young talent, the Grizzlies could have a shot at moving up in the West standings. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 19-29

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. NO (Feb. 4), vs. IND (Feb. 6), @ ORL (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Giannis Antetokounmpo

All eyes in the NBA will be on Antetokounmpo for the next 24 hours. After more than 12 seasons with Milwaukee, the Bucks' superstar is ready for a change, and the team has been engaged in talks throughout the past week on a potential deal that could shift the league. Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a second championship and the Bucks have dropped to 12th in the East with the play-in tournament slipping from their grasp.

If Antetokounmpo wants to avoid wasting a year of his prime without playing in the postseason, he will have to hope for a new home when he returns from injury. -- Collier

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home ahead of Thursday's trade deadline league sources told ESPN on Jan. 28. ESPN Illustration

2025-26 record: 16-35

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ ATL (Feb. 5), @ ORL (Feb. 7), @ MIA (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Cody Williams

Williams, the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft, will have plenty of opportunity to prove that he should be considered for a rotation role as the Jazz intend to turn the corner to be competitive next season. Williams' career got off to a slow start, but he has shown encouraging signs of development recently. He has averaged 9.1 points while shooting 55.1% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range since Jan. 1, primarily in a starting role. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 13-39

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ MIL (Feb. 4), @ MIN (Feb. 6), vs. SAC (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Jordan Poole

Poole is under pressure to get back in the New Orleans rotation. Now that the Pelicans are close to full strength, with only Dejounte Murray sidelined (out since last January due to an Achilles rupture), Poole has fallen out of James Borrego's rotation. A starter at the beginning of the season, as well as in every game he played for the Washington Wizards in 2024-25, Poole hasn't played since Jan. 23, with rookie Jeremiah Fears moving to the bench and New Orleans opening games without a traditional point guard. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 13-36

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ ORL (Feb. 5), vs. WAS (Feb. 7), vs. CHI (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: Michael Porter Jr.

Porter has the unenviable task of holding up an undermanned roster and keeping his own individual performances at a high level even in adverse circumstances. With Cam Thomas' future in question, Porter is the constant, stabilizing force for a struggling Nets team that only won three games in January. He hasn't had to take on this type of leadership role in the past, so it'll be a tricky challenge to step into for the seventh-year forward. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 13-38

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ MIL (Feb. 6), @ TOR (Feb. 8), @ NYK (Feb. 10)

Player under the most pressure: Bennedict Mathurin

A few months before he enters restricted free agency, Mathurin is still trying to prove he's more than just a one-dimensional scorer, as he's averaging a career-high 17.8 points but with more turnovers than assists. Whether the former No. 6 pick makes that case for Indiana or another team remains a question, as he's a prime candidate to be moved before Thursday's deadline. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 13-36

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ DET (Feb. 5), @ BKN (Feb. 7), vs. MIA (Feb. 8)

Player under the most pressure: Bilal Coulibaly

Coulibaly has taken a step back in his third season. The prospective 3-and-D talent is missing the first half of that formula, as part of a broader offensive regression: After shooting 34.6% from distance as a rookie, he's down to 27.5% in the past two seasons -- and he's dipped below 40% from the field this year.

The former No. 7 pick is still just 21 years old, and the Wizards are invested in his future after trading up in the draft to secure his rights. But he's fallen behind several other young teammates in Washington's pecking order and needs a strong second half to prove he's worth a rookie extension this summer. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 12-39

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. MEM (Feb. 4), vs. LAC (Feb. 6), vs. CLE (Feb. 7), @ NO (Feb. 9)

Player under the most pressure: De'Andre Hunter

There were several motivations on the Sacramento side to attach the coveted Keon Ellis to Dennis Schroder's negative value contract in a trade to the Cavaliers for Hunter.

Part of the motivation was new general manager Scott Perry's stated belief in Hunter as a two-way player who can help on the wing. Hunter shot a career-high 40.5% from 3 last season, but slumped to 30.8% for the Cavaliers this season, losing grip of his place within the win-now franchise. Back in a rebuilding setting, can he rediscover his best form? -- Slater